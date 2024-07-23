The program, organized by the UZH Blockchain Centre, attracted around 80 participants from across the globe, ranging from second-year university students to seasoned industry professionals. This diverse group created a stimulating and collaborative learning environment, with most students attending in person in Zurich, and some participating online.

The curriculum offered a comprehensive blend of lectures, hands-on sessions, and industry visits, beginning with foundational blockchain concepts. Highlights included the "Cardano Meetup 2024" where representatives from the Cardano Foundation explored Cardano's innovative blockchain technology, and a visit to Zug, also known as "Crypto Valley," led by Prof. Dr. Claudio J. Tessone. Here, students engaged with industry leaders and witnessed the heart of blockchain innovation.

Insightful Industry Sessions

Key sessions included:

"Risks in Cryptoworld" by Brennan Long and Philip Werlau from Anchain, covering security vulnerabilities, regulatory challenges, and market volatility.

Antoni Martin's presentation on Polygon, discussing layer-2 scaling solutions for Ethereum.

Simon Emanuel Schmid's lecture on The Graph, explaining its role as an indexing protocol for querying blockchain data.

Dr. Florian Spychiger's session on Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), exploring the governance models and potential of DAOs.

, exploring the governance models and potential of DAOs. Dr. Pavel Kulikov's exploration of "Regulation and DeFi and Financial Markets", providing a global perspective on DeFi regulations.

Practical Applications and Industry Engagement

Hands-on sessions allowed students to apply their theoretical knowledge with industry professionals like Jimmy Zhao on BNBChain and Mostafa Chegenizadeh on Cardano staking. A personal highlight for Aaron was the visit to DFINITY headquarters, where Dr. Dieter M. Sommer presented on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), showcasing its potential to revolutionize internet infrastructure.

Student Feedback and Course Impact

The course emphasized student feedback, with DFINITY's Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) emerging as the most highly regarded platform among participants. This feedback underscores ICP's innovative approach and transformative potential for internet infrastructure.

Conclusion

Aaron Ting highly recommends the UZH Summer School for anyone serious about mastering blockchain technology. He commends Prof. Dr. Claudio J. Tessone and the UZH faculty for their leadership in the field and encourages more industry and academic institutions to collaborate with them to advance the blockchain space.

For more information on the UZH Blockchain and ICP Hub Singapore, visit:

SOURCE ICP Hub