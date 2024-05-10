TOP DEFENCE AND SECURITY SHOWS DSA 2024 AND NATSEC ASIA 2024 CONCLUDE WITH RECORD BREAKING SUCCESS

Record-breaking Participation and Business Deals Mark Historic Milestone for Premier Defence and Security Showcase

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2024 and National Security Asia (NATSEC Asia) 2024 exhibitions officially concluded on May 9, 2024 at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur. This four-day biennial event, recognised as one of the world's premier defence and security showcases, witnessed unprecedented success and participation, marking a new milestone in its illustrious history.

The two shows attracted a record-breaking delegation drawing 1,324 companies from 60 countries, including 588 foreign VVIP delegations from 45 nations – marking the highest participation recorded to date. Amidst DSA 2024 and NATSEC Asia 2024, the Malaysian Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) also inked 40 contracts valued at RM7.3 billion, while the Ministry of Home Affairs, signed 14 contracts worth a total of RM2.1 billion raking total value of RM9.4 billion.

This solidifies DSA and NATSEC Asia 2024's pivotal role as platforms for the exchange of cutting-edge defence and security technologies, strategic partnerships, and business networking opportunities among leaders from defence and security organisations worldwide. Strengthening relationships between nations, they have elevated Malaysia's standing on the global stage, providing invaluable insights into industry developments and empowering armed forces and security personnel to effectively address emerging threats.

Reflecting on the success of the shows, Minister of Defence, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin emphasised, "DSA and NATSEC Asia have exemplified the strength of international defence cooperation. With significant contracts and Memoranda of Understanding totaling nearly RM9.4 billion, these events highlight not only their economic impact but also strengthen our collaborative defence capabilities, representing a global commitment to shared security and defence readiness. By uniting the best minds and technologies worldwide, we set a precedent for future international defence engagements, essential for navigating the complex challenges of our geopolitical environment."

Meanwhile, the Minister of Home Affairs, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail commended the growth of NATSEC Asia, saying, "NATSEC Asia has evolved into a cornerstone of global security dialogue and cooperation. This unique show has become a pivotal arena for policymakers, security experts, and industry leaders to share insights and forge strategies that enhance our collective security posture. The proactive engagements and strategic discussions held here reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing regional and global security frameworks, ensuring that we are well-prepared to protect our communities and uphold peace and stability across borders," he added.

DSA 2024 included several meaningful events, including the Putrajaya Forum, an international conference which drew participation from policy makers, stakeholder agencies, think tanks, and academicians to discuss, share knowledge, and promote the understanding of regional issues. Also held was the National Security International Seminar which saw participants deliberating on the topic of Enhancing National Security Through Good Governance and Credible Partnership: Opportunities and Challenges. The Minister of Defence, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, delivered the keynote address at both these forums.

Meanwhile, another groundbreaking session at NATSEC 2024 was a combined seminar on cybercrime and substance abuse, which saw the Minister of Home Affairs, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, chairing a townhall session together with the Malaysian Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

A Global Impact Beyond Defence and Security

Beyond defence-related exhibitions, the role of DSA and NATSEC Asia extends far wider to foster cross-border relationships while championing international and regional cooperation. The four-day programme includes bilateral and multilateral meetings, conferences and keynote addresses on critical issues such as cybercrime, healthcare, good governance, substance abuse, and border security, among others.

DSA 2024 and NATSEC Asia 2024, which are held with the support of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Malaysian Armed Forces, have collectively brought the country a vast array of benefits and income, including economic spinoff of more than RM700 million. Additionally, these events, which has garnered the participation of over 9,000 foreign visitors, have supported the economy through the creation of more than 6,000 jobs for Malaysians while bringing direct benefits to multiple industries, including but not limited to the hospitality and F&B industries, logistics and transport, retail and entertainment, exhibition services, gig economy, and financial services.

Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, Organising Chairman of DSA and NATSEC Asia 2024 said, "This year's events have surpassed all expectations in scale and impact. Our goal was to create a seamless and dynamic environment that not only facilitates, but also inspires innovation and strategic dialogue. The record participation and the smooth handling of the logistics involved in bringing together thousands of delegates and exhibitors is no ordinary feat. It demonstrates Malaysia's capability to host world-class events that are not only effective but also influential on a global stage."

Following the success of the exhibitions, DSA Exhibition and Conference Sdn Bhd announced its pledge to support Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) in the education and development of deserving children from Armed Forces Personnel and the Royal Malaysian Police. This initiative is being realised through the establishment of the DSA & NATSEC Asia Graduate Fund programme, marking a historic first in the annals of DSA. Encik Nadzeem, Executive Director of Defence Services Asia presented a mock cheque for RM100,000 and a Letter of Understanding to Lt Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad, Vice-Chancellor of UPNM. These funds will be allocated in the years when DSA & NATSEC Asia will be held, spanning a total of five DSA series over the course of 10 years.

Looking ahead, the DSA & NATSEC Asia series will continue with DSA & NATSEC Asia 2026, scheduled to take place in 20 - 23 April 2026, also at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). Stay tuned for updates on future editions of this globally renowned exhibition.

More information about DSA and NATSEC Asia can be found at www.dsaexhibition.com .

