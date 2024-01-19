Top Employer 2024 certification reflects Boehringer Ingelheim Vietnam's impactful people development

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Boehringer Ingelheim Vietnam, a biopharmaceutical company focused on research, has received recognition for its exceptional workplace.

Globally, Boehringer Ingelheim has been recognized as a "Global Top Employer" for four consecutive years by the Top Employers Institute, underscoring its standing as one of the world's 17 best employers.

Boehringer Ingelheim received particularly high scores in the categories "Develop" and "Steer", highlighting a link between individual development and the company's purpose of transforming lives for generations.

One example of Boehringer Ingelheim's commitment to people development is the Boehringer Ingelheim University. Launched in October 2023, it is an internal state-of-the-art virtual campus where learning content is accessible to all 53,000 employees worldwide. This provides employees with content based on their areas of interest and skills needed in the future.

"The 5th Top Employer certification is a testament to our people commitment. At Boehringer Ingelheim, we believe in our people's impact and empower them to be the architects of their own careers through continuous learning and development. This, coupled with their unwavering commitment, has the potential to make a positive impact on millions of lives," said Ms. Cyndy Bautista-Galimpin, General Manager of Boehringer Ingelheim Vietnam.

Boehringer Ingelheim also runs a regional Leadership Development Program, where participants from different business and functional units are selected through a rigorous nomination process to undergo practical and experience-based learning. The program is in its eighth year and has produced over 80 alumni who have continued their leadership journeys with the organization.

"At Boehringer Ingelheim, amidst a rapidly changing and evolving landscape, we place strong emphasis on our well-established training and development programs, to provide our team with the necessary skills and opportunities for their career development, ultimately bringing out the best in them. Ms. Cyndy emphasized, "Our ongoing commitment to our employees ensures engagement, empowerment, and recognition, contributing to their overall well-being."

Boehringer Ingelheim Vietnam's office has received a LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) Gold Certification. Designed around the "Smart Working Plus" concept, the office encourages a hybrid and flexible working environment. The ergonomic furniture and various workspaces cater to different employee needs, promoting employee health and happiness along with facilities like an automatic utility system and well-being room.

Boehringer Ingelheim Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the two business units Human Pharma and Animal Health. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com MLR code: MPR-VN-100082

