Top Employer 2024 certification reflects Boehringer Ingelheim's impactful people development in Asia Pacific

Boehringer Ingelheim is recognized as one of 17 Top Employers worldwide and for the fifth consecutive year in Asia Pacific

High scores in development and steering (strategy and leadership) practices highlight Boehringer Ingelheim's continued commitment to employee wellbeing and development

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim has been awarded "Global Top Employer" for the fourth year in a row, and one of the 17 globally certified companies by the Top Employers Institute. This recognition has extended across the ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand (ASKAN) region. The 2024 certification reflects the impact of the organization's comprehensive learning and development opportunities.

Boehringer Ingelheim received particularly high scores in the categories "Develop" and "Steer", highlighting a link between individual development and the company's purpose of transforming lives for generations.

One example of Boehringer Ingelheim's commitment to people development is the Boehringer Ingelheim University. Launched in October 2023, it is an internal state-of-the-art virtual campus where learning content is accessible to all 53,000 employees worldwide. This provides employees with content based on their areas of interest and skills needed in the future.

"Learning and development is a key component for our company as we are powered by our people. This year's Global Top Employer certification reflects how we empower our employees to be the architects of their own careers, which combined with their passion, can create an impact on millions of lives," said Rori Fox, HR Director, ASKAN, Boehringer Ingelheim.

Boehringer Ingelheim also runs a regional Leadership Development Program, where participants from different business and functional units are selected through a rigorous nomination process to undergo practical and experience-based learning. The program is in its eighth year and has produced over 80 alumni who have continued their leadership journeys with the organization.

"Our recurring Top Employer recognition emphasizes our unwavering commitment to our people," says Dr Armin Wiesler, Regional Country Managing Director and Head of Animal Health, ASKAN, Boehringer Ingelheim. "In a fast-changing region such as Asia Pacific, it is crucial we future-proof our employees with the right skills and career development opportunities. This is how we drive our commitment to improving the health of humans and animals."

Boehringer Ingelheim has been listed among the Top Employers globally for the past ten years. This year, it is one of only 17 Top Employers worldwide and will receive the award in 30 countries. Its regional certifications grew to four awards. The regional recognitions as top employers in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America will be complemented with an additional award in the Middle East.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the two business units Human Pharma and Animal Health.



About Top Employers Institute

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as an employer of choice. In 2024, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2 300 organizations in 122 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9 million employees globally.



Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.



