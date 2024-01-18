Top Employer 2024 certification reflects Boehringer Ingelheim's impactful people development in Malaysia

Boehringer Ingelheim recognized as one of 17 Top Employers worldwide and for the sixth consecutive year in Malaysia

High scores in development and steering (strategy and leadership) practices highlight Boehringer Ingelheim's continued commitment to employee wellbeing and development

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim has been awarded "Global Top Employer" for the fourth year in a row, and one of the 17 globally certified companies by the Top Employers Institute. For Malaysia, it is the sixth consecutive year of recognition. The 2024 certification reflects the impact of the comprehensive learning and development opportunities at Boehringer Ingelheim.

Boehringer Ingelheim received particularly high scores in the categories "Develop" and "Steer", outlining the link between individual development and the company's purpose of transforming lives for generations.

"It is an amazing honor, to be recognized as a Top Employer, continually for six years," says Cheong Yee Kok, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia). "This certification is a testament to our people-first commitment. We believe in investing in the growth of our people by future-proofing them with the right skills and opportunities to develop their careers. This validates our presence as a leading biopharmaceutical company making a positive impact on patients and animals."

One example of Boehringer Ingelheim's commitment to people development is the Boehringer Ingelheim University. Launched in October 2023, it is an internal state-of-the-art virtual campus where learning content is accessible to all 53,000 employees worldwide. This provides employees with content based on their areas of interest and skills needed in the future.

"Nurturing talent and instilling a growth mindset is the core of our company strategy. The Top Employer certification reflects how we empower our people to champion their own learning and development which is closely aligned to their career growth plans," said Satveer Bhatt, Head of Human Resources, Boehringer Ingelheim (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia).

Boehringer Ingelheim's employer offerings stand out in its holistic employee wellbeing framework that integrates concepts of physical, social, mental and financial health. In 2023, 13 employees across Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia participated in multiple Regional Development Programs aimed at building, cross-country experience, exposure and enhancing agility and resilience.

Boehringer Ingelheim has been listed among the Top Employers globally for the past ten years. This year, it is one of only 17 Top Employers worldwide and will receive the award in 30 countries. Its regional certifications grew to four awards. The regional recognitions as top employers in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America will be complemented with an additional award in the Middle East.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the two business units Human Pharma and Animal Health. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as an employer of choice. In 2024, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2 300 organizations in 122 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9 million employees globally.



Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.



