Top Marketing Campaigns in the Philippines Honored at MMA SMARTIES Philippines 2024

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing together the top innovators in advertising and marketing, the MMA SMARTIES Philippines 2024 Awards highlighted exceptional strategic brilliance and groundbreaking creativity. The award honored 49 standout campaigns, awarding 19 Gold, 15 Silver, and 15 Bronze medals, alongside 11 distinguished industry accolades.

"SMARTIES is more than just awards; it's about redefining what's possible in marketing and setting new benchmarks," said Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide. "The exceptional campaigns celebrated this year demonstrate the Philippines' impressive ingenuity and strategic thinking. With the introduction of our new SMARTIES Sonic logo, we're enhancing the brand's resonance globally, marking the beginning of a dynamic era in marketing innovation."

With participation from over 50,000 entries across 19 countries, 4 regional awards, and one comprehensive global program, SMARTIES continues to inspire excellence and drive impactful change in marketing.

This year, the Philippines showcased its leadership in marketing with outstanding industry winners. AnyMind Group won Enabling Technology Company of the Year, while PX Perform was recognized as Specialist Agency of the Year. TikTok secured Publisher of the Year, and Prodigious Philippines claimed Creative Agency of the Year. Mindshare received Media Agency of the Year, with Globe Telecom taking Most Resilient Brand of the Year. WPP was named Holding Agency Company of the Year, and the Juror's Choice Award went to "Kenny Rogers Roasters: Solo Love Club." McDonald's was crowned Brand of the Year, Unilever took home Advertiser of the Year, and the evening's Best in Show was awarded to "FWD Dynamic Content Engine."

A panel of expert jury, comprising top marketing professionals from the Philippines, oversaw the rigorous selection process, ensuring only the most innovative and effective campaigns received recognition.

"As Jury Chair, I am honored to witness the incredible creativity and innovation showcased at SMARTIES Philippines 2024," said Pamela Takai, Business Executive Officer / EVP, Dairy Health & Nutrition Solutions, Nestlé Philippines, Inc. "The winning campaigns this year truly reflect the forward-thinking strategies and exceptional talent driving the marketing industry in the Philippines. It's inspiring to see how brands are pushing boundaries and delivering impactful results."

Winning a SMARTIES award not only celebrates excellence but also offers winners a competitive edge, enhances their industry credibility, and strengthens their standing in global rankings like the MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index, RECMA, and the WARC Media 100.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.

SMARTIES: SMARTIES is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in Marketing. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and drive measurable business impact in today's dynamic landscape.

