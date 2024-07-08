"Top Tales: a piece of Europe on your table" communication campaign comes to an end

MILAN, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After three years, the European campaign "Top Tales: a piece of Europe on your table" addressed to the U.S. and Chinese markets, comes to an end.

The products involved in the project were Barolo and Barbaresco DOCG wines, Fontina cheese PDO and Baraggia PDO rice. Over the three years, various activities were put in place, including a press office and press releases distribution to the Chinese and American media.

One of the most important activities was the participation in several events including the Barolo Barbaresco World Opening, Summer and Winter Fancy Food in the USA and the Vinitaly Roadshow, SIAL and Prowine in China, with operators incoming trips from both countries.

Many digital activities were developed, including a rich editorial plan to communicate on social media in both China and the US.

The results were encouraging; the campaign reached with press office activities a total audience of more than 660,000,000 contacts in the U.S. and 380,000,000 contacts in China.

The campaign's social pages reached more than 3,800 followers in the U.S. and more than 5,500 followers in China.

Events were the most challenging activity for this campaign, which achieved an extraordinary result despite the pandemic. Trade shows such as the Summer and Winter Fancy Food in New York and Las Vegas reached 63.000 visitors in 2024, BBWO participants during the three years' campaign were more than 700 trade operators and journalists. At the same time some masterclasses were organized during Prowein and Vinitaly Roadshow in China.

Activities have included also many incomings and visits to the mountain pastures to discover Fontina were very successful. On each occasion the public had the opportunity to discover and learn more about the products or to taste them.

About Top Tales: Top Tales is a project supported by the European Union aimed at promoting Fontina DOP from Valle d'Aosta, Rice of Baraggia Biellese e Verceleses' DOP, as well as the DOCG's Barolo and Barbaresco. The European communication campaign, Top Tales: A piece of Europe on your table, is designed to increase the awareness of the three existing DOP products in the China and United States market.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

