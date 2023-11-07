Top Tech Meets Life----Technology brand coocaa makes it easy for families to enjoy high-quality life

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- coocaa, the top-selling brand on Vietnam's e-commerce platform, has celebrated a great success, truly realized Top Tech Meets Life. In September, its 55-inch smart TV achieved outstanding sales and setting a record, surpassing 2,000 units on its debut day. Similarly, the coocaa Big Screen 70C9 Google TV, available since September, has also achieved sales surpassing 500 units. These impressive milestones underline the profound trust and appreciation Vietnamese consumers have for the coocaa brand and its products. Guided by the mission "Top Tech Meets Life," coocaa remains dedicated to enhancing people's lives through convenient and comfortable technological advancements.

coocaa TV——55Y72 PRO & 70C9（Top Tech Meets Life）

With the 11.11 event approaching, coocaa warmly extends an invitation to consumers to experience the exclusive allure of its large-screen televisions. For those purchasing the 70-inch theater-like 70C9 TV, an incredible year-round lowest price, equivalent to that of a 55-inch TV, awaits. Alongside this special offer, consumers can enjoy various perks. These include discounts of up to 60% and an abundance of giveaways such as floor cleaners, juicers, Bluetooth earphones, and more. However, these giveaways are limited in quantity and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Moreover, coocaa offers a range of other exciting TV options for consumers to explore, including models like the 55S3U PRO and 55Y72, each showcasing exceptional performance and design, making them ideal choices for family entertainment.

The 55S3U Pro, coocaa's flagship product, presents the industry's lowest price for a 55-inch TV. Equipped with far-field voice control, rapid response, and a remarkable 97% voice recognition rate, it seamlessly integrates convenience into daily life, affirming coocaa's commitment to pioneering technology for an enriched lifestyle. Meanwhile, the 70C9 delivers an ultimate audiovisual experience, providing a theater-like effect right at home. With its expansive 70-inch screen, it offers the experience of immersing yourself in thrilling action movies, making you feel like you're part of the scenes. The combination of Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ , can entirely immerse yourself in every sequence of the film. More please visit: https://bit.ly/3soutPB

Aligned with the brand's promotional strategy of "Top Tech Meets Life," coocaa consistently offers the public televisions that represent unparalleled value, ensuring everyone can relish the convenience that technology brings. This dedication mirrors coocaa's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, cost-effective televisions, incorporating cutting-edge technology to enrich daily life.

