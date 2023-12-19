SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens can look forward to Major Updates from Ragnarok Landverse this December! Ragnarok Landverse, one of the newest Ragnarok games, has caught the eye of many during its launch in September. The web3 NFT game based on the "Ragnarok Online (RO)" IP has drawn RO fans worldwide, along with web3 or blockchain enthusiasts.

What makes Ragnarok Landverse so special?

Top Web3 MMORPG game 2023 - Ragnarok Landverse rolls out Exciting Updates

Many would have heard of the classic, top MMORPG game "Ragnarok Online". Ragnarok Landverse, also an open world game, combines the web3 aspects with MMORPG (multiplayer online role-playing game) elements from RO, birthing a unique web3 game enjoyed by RO fans, MMORPG lovers and web3 gamers. With advanced blockchain technology and pegged to the USDC - a stablecoin, Ragnarok Landverse boasts a strong token economy, giving rise to an active marketplace where players can transact securely with a peace of mind. The result? Being able to earn from playing while enjoying the process.

Thrilling Updates take over December

Maxion, the developer of Ragnarok Landverse, has released exciting updates for December. Ranging from new maps and classes to game rebalancing, these features not only bring fresh events and activities to the players, but also ensure a fairer and secure gameplay and marketplace for the players.

Explore Newly Released Class 2-2

Maxion has emphasised over several occasions the huge importance they place on player feedback to ensure Ragnarok Landverse remains one of the best MMORPG and crypto NFT games.

True to their word, they are encompassing player feedback into their major updates in December - new job classes. Classes will be released weekly based on a voting system, where players, or 'citizens', can vote for their favourite new class!

This new update involves jobs from class 2-2 and include Crusader, Sage, Bard/ Dancer, Alchemist, Rogue and Monk. Players are encouraged to vote for their favourite classes, and will be rewarded generously with in-game items, as well as costumes for the top voter!

Pick Your Unique Class

The release of class 2-2 will allow players to choose from 7 different jobs. Unsure what to pick? Read on and see which class fits your playstyle more!

Crusaders, advanced from swordsman class, are a fine blend of physical strength and magic prowess. As one of the most versatile classes, they can be built differently, leaning towards mage, warrior and tank.

Sages, advanced from magicians, excel in PvP environments with various defensive abilities, making them an indispensable teammate when it comes to PvP fights.

Alchemists are advanced from merchants and optimise potion-related skills. Another reliable teammate, alchemists provide buffs for their fellow friends while dealing damage to its foes.

Rogues, advanced from thief class, shine in both player combat and in environment-based gameplay. Capable of utilising a diverse range of weapons, rogues can copy the skills of other players, deeming them a force not to be reckoned with.

Monks, although advanced from acolytes, work differently from their predecessor. They are a versatile class that can deal damage in different ways, and are proficient in PvP settings.

Bards and dancers are advanced from archers. They can deal damage through their magical prowess, playing tunes and dancing to influence the minds of allies and enemies alike. Interestingly, both bard and dancer can come together to perform a piece together, maximising their damage output!

Open the Doors to Brand New Regions

Along with the release of new jobs comes new maps for players to farm in. Two major areas will be available to players this December - Rachel Sanctuary and Ice Cave Dungeon.

Rachel Sanctuary and Ice Cave Dungeon offer many valuable resources for players. Besides experience gained from fighting against high-level monsters, both maps feature MVP bosses and a variety of prized cards. These cards provide additional benefits and can be sold at the NFT marketplace for high prices!

The Challenge Ensues

Encompassing the adventurous spirit of all players, Ragnarok Landverse brings forth yet again more challenges with the introduction of the "Endless Tower" memorial dungeon and rebalancing of the MVP system. Those who dare to venture into the heart of the Endless Tower will find themselves on a quest to unlock generous rewards, with the potential to amass over 1,000 Adamantine Blessings!

On top of this, the MVP boss system will undergo new mechanics, including synchronised respawn rates and timing. Additionally, MVPs will now drop a treasure box upon defeat, dropping Adamantine Blessing.

Enlighten the Christmas Spirits

Major updates won't be complete without a Christmas event! Take part in the Winter Spirit event during this season of giving, and reap generous benefits like Pet Scrolls, event items, exclusive titles and more!

From groundbreaking features to enhanced gameplay mechanics, the myriad of new major updates introduced in this new MMORPG will without a doubt, provide an even extraordinary gaming experience for the players as one of the best RPG games on PC. Embrace the challenge, revel in the excitement, and join the community of avid players who are already discovering the wonders that await!

About Ragnarok Landverse

Ragnarok Landverse is a PC game that incorporates elements of the classic MMORPG, Ragnarok Online, with added blockchain features like the mining system, land system and NFT marketplace. Ragnarok Landverse promotes a player-driven economy and incentivizes players who progress in-game.

