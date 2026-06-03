Topband New Energy Presents Ecosolex C&I Storage Portfolio for the Flexibility Era at SNEC 2026

Built for industrial parks, factories and commercial facilities, the portfolio combines liquid-cooled energy storage, flexible system architectures and cloud-based management to support smarter energy flexibility for global businesses.

SHENZHEN, China, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Topband New Energy, together with its energy brand Ecosolex, is presenting its commercial and industrial energy storage portfolio at SNEC 2026, held from June 3 to 5 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. Visitors can meet the Ecosolex team at Booth 5.1H-B530.

Topband New Energy at SNEC

As renewable energy penetration increases, commercial and industrial users are facing a new stage of energy management. Electricity cost optimization, PV self-consumption, peak demand control, backup power, operational resilience and carbon reduction are becoming connected business priorities. In this context, energy storage is moving beyond standalone hardware and becoming a core asset for more flexible, visible and controllable energy operations.

At SNEC 2026, Ecosolex is showcasing a scenario-built C&I storage portfolio centered on three product lines: the EcoStor C Series, the Flexo Series and the Valtrix String 3.0 containerized energy storage system. Together with Ecosolex's cloud-based energy management capabilities, the portfolio is designed to support different project scales and operating conditions across industrial parks, factories, commercial buildings and distributed PV-plus-storage applications.

The EcoStor C Series is positioned as Ecosolex's core C&I storage solution for mainstream user-side applications. The series includes the M125G261A liquid-cooled integrated energy storage system and the P125G261A liquid-cooled PV & ESS all-in-one system. Both are based on a 125kW/261kWh configuration with integrated battery modules, BMS, PCS, EMS, fire protection and liquid cooling.

The M125G261A is designed for grid-connected C&I applications such as peak shaving, demand management and PV self-consumption. With at least 243kWh of usable energy, IP55 protection, an operating temperature range of -20°C to 55°C and a cycle life of at least 8,000 cycles, the system is built for reliable outdoor operation. Its built-in EMS connects with the Topband cloud platform to support remote monitoring, revenue calculation, data analysis, remote upgrades and cloud-based alerts.

For projects requiring tighter integration between solar generation, storage and backup power, the P125G261A provides a PV & ESS all-in-one architecture. It supports compatibility with PV, grid and diesel generator scenarios, while enabling demand control, anti-backfeed, dynamic reactive power compensation, black-start capability and backup switching in less than 10 milliseconds. This makes it suitable for C&I users seeking higher PV utilization, stronger operational continuity and more coordinated energy management.

The Flexo Series addresses more flexible C&I deployment needs. Flexo 50 is a compact 30kW/53.7kWh all-in-one PV and energy storage system designed for solar self-consumption, backup power, diesel generator replacement and VPP-related scenarios where applicable. Delivered as a pre-assembled cabinet, it reduces on-site installation work and supports seamless on/off-grid switching within 10 milliseconds. Up to six cabinets can be connected in off-grid parallel operation, covering a 30kW to 180kW power range.

For medium-sized C&I projects with higher capacity requirements, Flexo 200 provides a more expandable liquid-cooled battery cabinet option. It supports flexible capacity configurations of approximately 104.48kWh, 156.72kWh and 208.96kWh, with 50kW or 100kW inverter matching depending on project needs. With IP55 protection, liquid cooling, aerosol-based fire suppression and an operating temperature range of -30°C to 55°C, Flexo 200 is designed for outdoor C&I storage and distributed PV-plus-storage applications where configuration flexibility is essential.

For higher-capacity user-side projects, Ecosolex is presenting Valtrix String 3.0, a 1.5MW/3.13MWh string-based containerized energy storage system. Designed for medium- and large-scale C&I applications, industrial parks and distributed PV-plus-storage projects, the system adopts a string-based architecture to support refined battery cluster management, improved system availability and easier operation and maintenance.

Valtrix String 3.0 uses 314Ah LFP cells, active balancing and liquid cooling to support stable system performance in demanding C&I environments. It offers a maximum round-trip efficiency of at least 90%, IP55 protection, standard C4 corrosion protection with C5 available as an option, and an operating temperature range of -30°C to 50°C. Its multi-layer fire suppression, active ventilation and multi-sensor diagnostics are designed to strengthen safety and long-term reliability. The product is positioned for user-side C&I and industrial park applications, rather than grid-side or utility-scale storage projects.

Beyond hardware, Ecosolex is also highlighting its cloud-based energy management capabilities. The platform enables unified monitoring and management of PV generation, energy storage and energy consumption. Through data visualization, remote operation, performance analysis and strategy optimization, customers can turn distributed energy assets into a more transparent and manageable operating system.

For industrial parks, factories and commercial facilities, this matters because energy storage is no longer only about storing kilowatt-hours. It is about coordinating generation, load and operating strategy to improve energy cost performance, renewable energy utilization and business resilience. With stronger digital management, C&I storage systems can also provide a foundation for future participation in demand response or VPP models where local market mechanisms allow.

Ecosolex's presence at SNEC 2026 reflects Topband New Energy's broader strategy in the energy sector: combining long-standing expertise in intelligent control, power electronics, battery management and system integration with practical energy solutions for global markets. Rather than relying on a single one-size-fits-all product, Ecosolex is building a portfolio shaped around real project conditions, from compact distributed systems to larger park-level user-side storage.

While C&I energy storage is the core focus at SNEC 2026, Ecosolex also continues to develop a broader global portfolio covering residential energy storage, PV-storage solutions and cloud-based energy management. In international markets such as Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Latin America, residential and small commercial storage remain important parts of the energy transition. Ecosolex's broader portfolio is designed to support diverse user needs across household backup, PV self-consumption and C&I energy optimization.

Looking ahead, Topband New Energy will continue to strengthen Ecosolex's C&I storage portfolio, cloud-based management capabilities and global market adaptability. Through safer storage hardware, flexible system architectures and intelligent energy management, Ecosolex aims to help customers build energy systems that are cleaner, more resilient and more economically valuable.

Visitors are welcome to meet the Ecosolex team at Booth 5.1H-B530 during SNEC 2026, from June 3 to 5, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

About Ecosolex

Ecosolex is the energy brand of Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd., focusing on energy storage, PV-storage integration and digital energy management. Backed by Topband's expertise in intelligent control, power electronics, battery management and system integration, Ecosolex provides energy solutions for residential, commercial and industrial customers worldwide, with a focus on safe, reliable and sustainable energy systems.

SOURCE Topband New Energy