TOPdesk is recognised as a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for IT Service Management Platforms Report

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a leading provider of service management solutions, has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer IT service management (ITSM) tools.

"Gartner defines IT Service Management (ITSM) platforms as software that offers workflow management that enables organisations to design, automate, plan, manage, report on and deliver integrated IT services and related digital experiences."

"We're excited to be recognised as a Gartner's Customers' Choice for IT service management tools," said Australian Managing Director, Robert van der Gulik.

TOPdesk received a 4.5 out of a 5-star rating, based on over 1,068 reviews as on June 12th 2024. 91% of TOPdesk customers "would recommend" the solution to their peers and colleagues.

TOPdesk has especially earned high recognition from Education, Government, and Healthcare organisations. This highlights TOPdesk's dedication to these industries and their proven expertise in meeting the unique needs of these sectors.

"In an era where tailored solutions are paramount, we are thrilled to see our commitment to the Education, Government, and Healthcare sectors reflected in this recognition. This acknowledgment fuels our passion to drive meaningful impact in these vital sectors, and we are thrilled to continue supporting their success" said van der Gulik.

TOPdesk is a service management solution recognised for its exceptional value, ease of use, and in-house local support. The software is cloud-based and brings together IT, HR, facilities and other departments to enhance their service delivery.

To view TOPdesk's complete Gartner Peer Insights review data, TOPdesk Reviews, Ratings, & Alternatives – Gartner 2024. The page includes customer reviews, rates and an overview of TOPdesk's solution capabilities.

According to the Gartner report, "The "Voice of the Customer" report includes numerical scores for Overall Rating and four category ratings in each vendor summary. These numerical scores are weighted averages based on the available sample size of eligible reviews within the stated time frame. Thus, they are best interpreted as sample statistics with a reasonable margin for error, not as exact values."

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for IT Service Management Platforms, By Peer Contributors, 30 May 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media contact

Laura Domingo

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organisations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge, and forming partnerships.

Today, there are more than 1000 employees spread across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 5000 organisations around the world deliver better services. TOPdesk has an impressive 4.5/5 rating on Gartner Peer Insights, based on over 1,000 reviews.

TOPdesk has been recognised as a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice For IT Service Management Tools, named a contender by Forrester, and awarded Top Rated in IT service management (ITSM) and facility management by TrustRadius for the eighth consecutive time.

For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com/en

SOURCE TOPdesk