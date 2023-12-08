TOPPAN LEEFUNG IS NOW TOPPAN NEXT

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppan Leefung Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce its new brand as TOPPAN NEXT PTE. LTD. ("TOPPAN NEXT"). This significant transformation reflects the next chapter for the strategic growth platform headquartered in Singapore, reflecting its ongoing commitment to innovation and technology leadership in high-risk digital and physical information & products.

Combining its global reach and advisory expertise with strategic acquisitions and incubations, TOPPAN NEXT is driving innovation in next-generation technology like Natural Language Processing, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Robotics & Automation to shape a safer and more secure future. The company focuses on three key areas through its portfolio companies:

Regulated Communications - In an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, the company simplifies communications and compliance, allowing customers to focus on business growth. Portfolio companies include TOPPAN MERRILL , TOPPAN NEXUS, and TOPPAN DIGITAL LANGUAGE. Global Security - As connectivity and virtual interactions grow, the company safeguards digital and physical identity and payment credentials with innovative security solutions. Portfolio companies include TOPPAN GRAVITY, TOPPAN ECQUARIA, and TOPPAN NEXT TECH. Print - In a world of digital distractions, the company creates lasting sensory experiences with its specialty print & packaging solutions. Portfolio companies include TOPPAN NEXT CREATIVE, TOPPAN LEEFUNG PRINTING, TOPPAN LEEFUNG MEDICAL PACKAGING, TOPPAN LEEFUNG PACKAGING, TOPPAN LEEFUNG SPECIALTY PRINTING, and more.

"The world has never moved faster. As digital and physical landscapes keep evolving, trust has become more important than ever as the foundation of every interaction," said Chee Tong Yeo, President & CEO. "Today, our name catches up with who the company has already been building for — customers who need to safeguard and instill trust in the authenticity and reliability of its high-risk content, be it digital information or physical products."

Originally a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings Limited ("Temasek"), a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, the company started out as Singapore National Printers in 1973. It was then renamed as Toppan Leefung Pte. Ltd. after it was acquired by TOPPAN Holdings Inc. ("TOPPAN") in 2008. Now, as part of its 50th anniversary, TOPPAN NEXT has also launched its new website (toppannext.com). This new brand identity brings to life its evolution from a local printer in Singapore into a diverse powerhouse with global operations and an annual revenue of US$1 billion.

