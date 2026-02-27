TopTop Named "Best Social Game Platform" at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TopTop, the game-oriented social app, has been honored with the "Best Social Game Platform" award at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025. This prestigious accolade recognizes TopTop's exceptional growth, thriving UGC-driven ecosystem, and its role as a pioneer in the "gaming + social" sector across global regions.

Launched in 2018, TopTop's achievement has been rooted in its thorough research and observation of global users' social habits. By integrating popular local games with audio-centric social features, TopTop transforms solitary gaming into a vibrant, community-oriented experience, creating a "digital living room" for millions of users worldwide.

Beyond the APAC region, TopTop's success is anchored by its strong presence in MENA, where interactive mini-games such as Jackaroo, Uno, and Domino have attracted a growing user base. By combining casual gameplay with social features, the platform has positioned itself within the region's increasingly competitive digital entertainment landscape.

TopTop has since broadened its social gaming model beyond the app itself, engaging local audiences through a mix of online and offline initiatives. It has also refined core in-app features, including voice chat and tipping, aimed at strengthening user interaction and deepening engagement.

"We still have more to achieve," said the Head of TopTop. "Our team was built on the belief that gaming is more than just entertainment. It's a bridge to friendship and connection. This award validates our commitment to innovating at the intersection of social and play, and we look forward to bringing this unique experience to even more users globally."

