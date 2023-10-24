Torch of Hangzhou Asian Games is Inspired by Traditional Chinese Civilization

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from haiwainet.cn:

The torch of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou is named "Eternal Flame". The design was inspired by the Liangzhu Culture that is testament to the 5000-year-old Chinese civilization. Apart from the majestic shape with profound implications, the torch also presents to the world the unique creativity of Chinese design and its manufacture prowess.

The burner nozzle is based on an oracle bone inscription featuring the earliest Chinese characters, which translate as "light traveling in cycle inside."The elaborate swirl marks on the torch body are based on the evolution of the Liangzhu Culture, shaped like dermatoglyphic fingerprint patterns. And the base of the torch is embossed with eight water vessels, representing the eight river systems nourishing local people in Zhejiang Province. To ensure the safety of the torch relay, the torch also adopted some cutting-edge technology, which can maintain the burning flame even in extreme weather.

The route of the torch relay was meticulously designed to showcase the picturesque scenery, and breathtaking developments in Zhejiang. The torch relay started in Hangzhou, and then continued in Huzhou, Jiaxing, Ningbo, Zhoushan, Taizhou, Wenzhou, Lishui, Jinhua, and Quzhou.

