Toshiba and SpeQtral Forge Deeper Partnership Amidst Landmark National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+) Project

Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Toshiba), the Toshiba Group company of digital and quantum technology businesses, and SpeQtral, a leading quantum communications technology company, today announced that they will strengthen their collaboration following the announcement of the recent award for the prestigious National Quantum-Safe Networks+ (NQSN+) Project, Singapore's first nationwide quantum-safe network.

The NQSN+ project was appointed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) to a joint partnership between SPTel and SpeQtral1. To implement this project in the next several years, SpeQtral will leverage Toshiba's leading fibre-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and Quantum Key Management System (Q-KMS) product suite. The Toshiba product boasts proven track records in multiple quantum-safe network testbeds and industry use case developments across the US, UK, France, South Korea and Japan.

This fortified partnership will usher in a new era of secure communications in Singapore as quantum-safe networks are deployed nationwide to ensure businesses can readily access solutions to protect their critical data. By harnessing the collective technical expertise of Toshiba and SpeQtral, businesses can anticipate the seamless integration of quantum-secure solutions to protect their vital data and information.

Shunsuke Okada, President and CEO of Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation, said: "With 20 years of experience in this technology, Toshiba has formed industry collaborations globally to advance early implementations of quantum-secure communications. We are thrilled to take our partnership with SpeQtral to the next level, building on the foundation established a few years ago. We are committed to supporting businesses in the quantum-safe network market, beginning with NQSN+, across Singapore and Southeast Asia, with our advancing expertise and know-how."

Since its start in 2021, the Toshiba and SpeQtral partnership has been driven by innovation. The partnership started with proofs-of-concept (POCs) in quantum communications, leading to the establishment of the first quantum-secure link across the SPTel fibre networks in Singapore2. The success continued with the launch of the Quantum Networks EXperience Centre (QNEX) last year, a platform to showcase the transformative potential of quantum technologies. Now integral to the NQSN+ project, the partnership is poised to shape the future of secure communication in Southeast Asia, signalling promising developments ahead.

Lum Chune Yang, Co-Founder and CEO at SpeQtral, remarked: "This enhanced partnership with Toshiba is a significant milestone for SpeQtral, particularly in light of our involvement in the NQSN+ project. Our collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing quantum technology and ensuring the highest levels of security for our customers. With SpeQtral's satellite QKD capabilities along with Toshiba's fibre QKD deployments, we eagerly anticipate the opportunities that this partnership will further unveil, and remain committed to pioneering state-of-the-art quantum solutions that safeguard Southeast Asia's digital future."

In a world where cybersecurity is paramount, Toshiba and SpeQtral's combined efforts are dedicated to delivering global enterprise-ready quantum-secure solutions. The NQSN+ Project represents a critical step forward in our mission to fortify critical data and communications, charting the course for a more secure and technologically advanced world.

SpeQtral and SPTel appointed to build NQSN+: https://speqtral.space/sptel-and-speqtral-appointed-to-build-nqsn-singapores-first-nationwide-quantum-safe-network/ First quantum-secure link in Singapore : https://speqtral.space/sptel-speqtral-and-st-engineering-held-successful-trial-for-quantum-secure-networks-to-enable-robustly-secure-digital-communications/

About Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation

Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation is developing businesses globally which utilize digital and quantum technologies, such as IoT and artificial intelligence (AI), as the Toshiba Group company which handles digital solutions. By maximizing the power of various data generated in the wide range of business areas of the Toshiba Group and creating platforms, we will create a series of valuable services and contribute to achieving carbon neutrality and a circular economy.

Toshiba Digital Solutions will continue to create new value, together with our customers and partners, based on the Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group: "Committed to People, Committed to the Future."

https://www.global.toshiba/ww/company/digitalsolution.html

About SpeQtral:

SpeQtral is a pioneer in quantum communications, with a vision to build and deploy global quantum networks. SpeQtral develops quantum-secure products and services designed to protect sovereign and enterprise telecommunication networks against classical, as well as future quantum based cyber-attacks. Combining both terrestrial and space-based solutions, SpeQtral aims to secure the world's networks against the threats posed by the imminent quantum revolution and drive innovation in quantum communications that will serve as the building blocks for the future quantum internet.

For more information, visit: https://speqtral.space/

