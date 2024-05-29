Toshiba and SpeQtral to Present Cutting-Edge Quantum Security Solutions for Singapore Enterprises at ATxSG 2024

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (TAPL), a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, and SpeQtral, a leading quantum communications technology company, are set to present their latest quantum key distribution (QKD) products and services at the highly anticipated Asia Tech Singapore (ATxSG) 2024 event. TAPL is supporting the strategic partnership[1] between Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Toshiba Digital Solutions) and SpeQtral, to equip enterprises in Singapore with cutting-edge quantum-safe data communications, fortifying their digital infrastructure against emerging cybersecurity threats.

SpeQtral's Quantum Security Architect, Mr. Cyril Tan and Quantum Networks Solutions Engineer, Mr. Jeshua Lin, configuring the Toshiba QKD systems and Quantum Key Management Systems Quantum Revolution: Building a Safe & Secure Digital Society for Singapore

In November 2023, the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) appointed SpeQtral and SPTel[2], a reliable and secure business digital services provider, to jointly build the National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+), Singapore's first nationwide quantum-safe network.

As part of the NQSN+, SpeQtral and SPTel will leverage Toshiba's leading fibre-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and Quantum Key Management System (Q-KMS) product suite to support the deployment. The NQSN+ has entered its first phase of implementation and testing of the QKD-as-a-Service platform to safeguard against emerging cybersecurity threats and foster a safer digital environment.

Toshiba, a leading developer in the field of quantum cryptography, harnesses global expertise in deploying quantum-safe use cases through collaborations with leading telecom players such as BT Group, KT, NTT[3], Orange and Softbank Corp., and network encryption vendors such as Adtran, Adva Network Security, Ciena, PacketLight Networks, ST Engineering's Cyber business and Thales. By leveraging this deployment expertise and partnerships, Toshiba can customize quantum security solutions to meet the specific demands of local markets, together with SpeQtral and SPTel.

Beyond terrestrial-based fibre QKD solutions, SpeQtral also offers a full range of satellite QKD hardware, software and services to drive the commercialization of space-based QKD for long distance, intercontinental quantum-safe data transmission. Together with a network of partners globally, SpeQtral is advancing its vision to create integrated satellite and terrestrial QKD services to enable global quantum-secure digital communication.

Furthermore, Toshiba and SpeQtral will launch a series of workshops at the Quantum Networks EXperience Centre (QNEX) to create awareness and foster a deeper understanding among enterprises in Singapore about quantum security solutions. These workshops will delve into the complexities of quantum security, equipping businesses with the knowledge and expertise to harness the power of quantum technology and navigate the rapidly evolving quantum landscape with precision and confidence.

ATxSG 2024 attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in quantum-safe communications and experience the capabilities of Toshiba and SpeQtral's QKD solution, which enables secure data transmission and protection against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Join Kentaro Taira, Chief Specialist of Toshiba Digital Solutions' QKD Business Promotion Department, and Chune Yang Lum, Co-Founder and CEO of SpeQtral, at the session "Shaping Tomorrow: Leading The Charge in Quantum Security Solutions" during the TechXLR8's Quantum Technology Summit at Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) held at Singapore Expo Hall 4 Stage 4 on May 30, 2024, at 11:30 SGT. They will share expert insights and strategies for quantum security readiness, explicitly tailored for Singapore enterprises to help them stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving quantum landscape.

About Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (TAPL), a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, was established in 1995 as Toshiba's regional headquarters for operations in Southeast Asia, India and Oceania. Apart from its head office in Singapore, Toshiba Asia Pacific has overseas offices in Bangladesh and Vietnam. TAPL supports Toshiba companies in the Asia Pacific region with a strong focus on expanding our business in Energy Systems, Social Infrastructure Systems, Devices & Storage and Digital solutions. TAPL's commitment aligns with Toshiba's unwavering drive to solve global social issues by advancing the quest for carbon neutrality and resilient infrastructure by creating integrated value-add solutions.

Find out more about TAPL at https://asia.toshiba.com/

About SpeQtral:

SpeQtral is a pioneer in quantum communications, with a vision to build and deploy global quantum networks. SpeQtral develops quantum-secure products and services designed to protect sovereign and enterprise telecommunication networks against classical, as well as future quantum based cyber-attacks. Combining both terrestrial and space-based solutions, SpeQtral aims to secure the world's networks against the threats posed by the imminent quantum revolution and drive innovation in quantum communications that will serve as the building blocks for the future quantum internet.

For more information, visit: https://speqtralquantum.com/

