Toshiba Establishes Scholarship Program with Hanoi University of Science and Technology

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) has established a scholarship program with Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) in Vietnam that will support students studying STEM-related subjects.

Toshiba Scholarship Awarding Ceremony 2023

The new program is the most recent in a series of Toshiba initiatives to support science and technology education in the markets where it operates. In Vietnam, the company already has long-established scholarship programs with Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU-Hanoi) and Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), dating back to 2005. HUST is the third Vietnamese university to introduce a Toshiba-supported educational program. Established in 1956, HUST is Vietnam's first comprehensive technical university, and one of the country's highest ranking universities for science and engineering*1.

The agreement on the scholarship program was confirmed on July 5, 2023. On November 14, as an event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Vietnam, the program's first scholarship award ceremony was held at HUST. At the ceremony, Toshiba and HUST confirmed their intention to strengthen their collaboration, and 15 students became the first recipients of scholarships.

Vietnam has enjoyed remarkable economic growth in recent years, and it is attractive both as a market and a place to do business. Toshiba subsidiaries in Vietnam include Toshiba Software Development (Vietnam) Co., Ltd., which has built up its business with the support of skilled Vietnamese software engineers. Toshiba Group companies also manufacture and sell industrial high-efficiency motors and power distribution equipment in Vietnam.

With the establishment of the scholarship program, Toshiba will accept interns to study software development, and will also consider potential research collaboration with HUST in various areas. Toshiba will also use the scholarship program to bolster its recruitment of skilled engineers, and to enhance relationship building in the fields of science and technology.

*1: https://www.hust.edu.vn/en/about/university-rankings-550714.html

