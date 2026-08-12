Toshiba Launches NaturePURE Series Refrigerators in Singapore: Not Just Bigger… Purer. Fresher. Better.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With a capacity of up to 692L, PureAIR Turbo purification and Superior Cooling technology, the new Toshiba NaturePURE Series Refrigerators bring larger, fresher and smarter food storage to modern Singapore homes.

Toshiba Singapore introduces the new Toshiba NaturePURE Series Refrigerators, a next-generation range of large-capacity refrigerators designed for families who need more storage without taking up more kitchen space. Built on Toshiba's upgraded refrigerator technology, the NaturePURE Series delivers a larger usable capacity within an optimized body size, offering 688L for the Four-Door model and 692L for the Side-by-Side model.

Launched under the slogan "Not just bigger… Purer. Fresher. Better.", the NaturePURE Series combines spacious same-footprint capacity, PureAIR Turbo air purification and Superior Cooling technology to provide a more complete food preservation solution for Singapore households.

Not Just Bigger: More Capacity in the Same Footprint

In Singapore, where kitchen space is often limited, a bigger refrigerator should not simply mean a bigger appliance. Through upgraded refrigerator design and optimized internal structure, Toshiba NaturePURE maximizes usable storage space without significantly increasing external dimensions.

With 688L and 692L capacity options, the NaturePURE Series allows families to store more groceries, fresh produce, frozen food and daily essentials with ease — making it bigger where it matters most: inside.

Purer with PureAIR Turbo

Large capacity matters even more when food is stored in a clean and fresh environment. The Toshiba NaturePURE Series Refrigerators are equipped with PureAIR Turbo, an advanced purification technology designed to help reduce up to 99% of bacteria and unpleasant odors inside the refrigerator.

With one touch, PureAIR Turbo boosts ion release by 3 times, helping to create a fresher storage environment and minimize odor transfer between different ingredients such as seafood, meat, fruits, vegetables and strongly scented foods.

Fresher with Superior Cooling

To keep food fresh for longer, stable and even cooling is essential. Superior Cooling helps maintain optimal temperature conditions across different compartments, whether the refrigerator is lightly stocked or filled after a weekly grocery run.

Together with Super Cooling and Super Freezing Modes, the NaturePURE Series helps quickly lock in freshness for newly stored groceries, preserving the taste, texture and quality of fresh and frozen food.

Better Everyday Convenience

True to Toshiba's #DetailsMatter philosophy, the NaturePURE Series is designed around everyday family needs. Spacious compartments, adjustable shelves and well-organized storage areas make it easy to arrange food by category or occasion.

The Functional Zone offers flexible temperature settings for different types of ingredients, while TSmartLife Wi-Fi connectivity allows users to control selected refrigerator functions anytime, anywhere. A premium exterior design and user-friendly digital control interface further enhance convenience and bring a modern look to the kitchen.

August Launch Promotion: Free Ice Maker with Purchase

To celebrate the launch of the Toshiba NaturePURE Series Refrigerators in Singapore, customers who purchase selected NaturePURE models during August will receive a free ice maker.

Promotion period: August 2026

Gift: Free ice maker with purchase of selected Toshiba NaturePURE Series Refrigerators

Models: GR-RF900WI (Four-Door), GR-RS910WI (Side-by-Side)

Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.

Not Just Bigger… Purer. Fresher. Better.

With large capacity, PureAIR Turbo purification, Superior Cooling and thoughtful smart features, the Toshiba NaturePURE Series Refrigerators are more than just bigger fridges. They are complete food storage solutions designed for modern Singapore families.

The Toshiba NaturePURE Series Refrigerators are available through Toshiba Website, as well as authorized online and offline retailers.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.toshiba-lifestyle.com/sg

SOURCE Toshiba