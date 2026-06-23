Toshiba Showcases Integrated Power Infrastructure Solutions at ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2026

Advancing resilient, low‑carbon energy systems across Asia Pacific

BANGKOK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba Asia Pacific (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Toshiba Group's representative company in Thailand for energy, digital, and infrastructure solutions, announces its participation in ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2026 (ASEW 2026), to be held from July 1 to 3 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok.

Transforming Power Infrastructure for a Sustainable Tomorrow

At the exhibition, Toshiba will present a comprehensive "Power Infrastructure" solution approach, integrating advanced technologies across carbon management, transmission and distribution, energy storage, and digital optimization, supporting utilities and industries in navigating the evolving energy landscape.

Exhibition Highlights

Integrated Carbon Capture Solutions

Toshiba's carbon capture solutions support the transition to lower‑carbon power generation by enabling the capture of CO₂ emissions from existing thermal assets. Designed for seamless integration with plant operations, these solutions enhance efficiency while supporting energy security and progressive decarbonization. The captured CO₂ can be either stored (CCS) or utilized (CCU), depending on specific project requirements, providing flexibility to accommodate diverse decarbonization strategies.



Toshiba's carbon capture solutions support the transition to lower‑carbon power generation by enabling the capture of CO₂ emissions from existing thermal assets. Designed for seamless integration with plant operations, these solutions enhance efficiency while supporting energy security and progressive decarbonization. The captured CO₂ can be either stored (CCS) or utilized (CCU), depending on specific project requirements, providing flexibility to accommodate diverse decarbonization strategies. Advanced Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Solutions

Toshiba delivers a comprehensive suite of T&D technologies, including protection relays, Transmission Line Automation (TLA), and Generator Step-Up Transformer (GSUT) solutions. Together, they enhance grid reliability, enable precise monitoring and control, and support stable integration of diverse energy sources across increasingly complex power networks.





Toshiba delivers a comprehensive suite of T&D technologies, including protection relays, Transmission Line Automation (TLA), and solutions. Together, they enhance grid reliability, enable precise monitoring and control, and support stable integration of diverse energy sources across increasingly complex power networks. SCiB™ Lithium-ion Battery

Toshiba's battery solutions enhance grid flexibility through rapid balancing, peak demand response, and improved power quality, leveraging SCiB™ lithium-ion battery technology to stabilize renewable energy fluctuations and ensure reliable grid operation. In addition, Toshiba supplies battery cells and modules for industrial and mobility applications, with a focus on safety, durability, and high-rate performance for versatile deployment.





Toshiba's battery solutions enhance grid flexibility through rapid balancing, peak demand response, and improved power quality, leveraging SCiB™ lithium-ion battery technology to stabilize renewable energy fluctuations and ensure reliable grid operation. In addition, Toshiba supplies battery cells and modules for industrial and mobility applications, with a focus on safety, durability, and high-rate performance for versatile deployment. EtaPRO™ Digital Optimization Platform

EtaPRO™ is Toshiba's advanced performance and condition monitoring solution, utilizing real‑time data and predictive analytics to optimize asset reliability and efficiency. By enabling early detection of anomalies and informed decision‑making, EtaPRO™ supports improved operational performance across power generation and grid systems.

An integrated approach to modern power infrastructure will be showcased at ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2026. Toshiba invites all ASEW 2026 attendees to visit its Booth X11 to experience the next generation of energy solutions. Through interactive displays and expert engagement, attendees can explore a connected ecosystem that supports reliable electricity delivery, enhances renewable integration, and advances long-term sustainability goals across Asia's evolving energy landscape, while gaining insights into enabling more efficient, resilient, and sustainable energy systems.

Event Details

Event: ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2026

Date: July 1-3, 2026

Venue: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok

Booth: Hall 4, X11

Registration Link: https://asia.toshiba.com/event/asia-sustainable-energy-week-2026-asew-2026/

About Toshiba Asia Pacific (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Asia Pacific (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (TATC), Toshiba Group's representative company in Thailand, delivers advanced solutions across energy, infrastructure, and digital innovation in Thailand. It supports the power, industrial, and IoT sectors through technologies spanning transmission and distribution systems, energy storage, and intelligent digital platforms. Backed by Toshiba's global engineering expertise, TATC works with partners to enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, contributing to a low carbon and digitally connected future.

For more information, visit https://asia.toshiba.com/thailand/

SOURCE Toshiba Asia Pacific (Thailand) Co., Ltd.