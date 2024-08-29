TOSHIBA Unveils the Dew Series, Enhancing Rice Cooking with Patented Technology

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOSHIBA, a brand with over a century of history in home appliance innovation, globally launched its latest innovation, the Dew Series, on August 27. This series features the world's first rice cooker equipped with advanced Japanese-style steam replenishment technology and is designed to elevate the daily dining experience to new heights by making it easier than ever to cook sweet and chewy rice.

"As a brand with nearly 150 years of history, TOSHIBA has taken the art of cooking rice to the next level," said Junfeng Du, Product Planning Leader for TOSHIBA Small Home Appliances. "With our extensive expertise, we meticulously care for every grain of rice, adjusting for even the slightest temperature changes. This allows people around the world to cook the perfect bowl of rice. The Dew Series is our latest testament to this dedication."

At the heart of the Dew Series is TOSHIBA's patented Japanese-style steam replenishment technology, which injects cold air into the cooker while cooking. This cold air meets the high-temperature steam, creating a "rain" effect that naturally hydrates and moistens the rice, ensuring it's perfectly cooked every time.

During the boiling stage, AI dynamically adjusts the intensity of the cold air, allowing for precise control over the steam content. This enhances the rice's sweetness and chewiness. The advanced design also prevents overflow, ensuring even cooking while maintaining a steady boil.

Moreover, the Dew Series replicates traditional rice cooking methods and enhances them by enveloping the inner pot in 360-degree heat. This thorough heating process, combined with a 115-degree Celsius infrared top cover and a 1300W IH electromagnetic bottom, ensures that each grain of rice is perfectly cooked, bringing out its natural aroma and sweetness.

Versatile Cooking Options for Modern Lifestyles

The Dew Series has a classic main pot and a specially designed Japanese pot that accommodates dual cooking, allowing for the simultaneous preparation of rice and side dishes. The top layer features 304 food-grade stainless steel with a diamond-shaped steam vent, ensuring even heat circulation and thorough cooking.

This design is ideal for diverse meal scenarios, allowing the Dew Series rice cooker to meet the diverse needs of today's consumers. For breakfast, you can cook porridge on the lower level while steaming buns or corn on the upper level. In Japanese cuisine, prepare sushi rice below and have vegetables steamed above. For those focused on healthy eating, cook white or mixed grain rice or porridge on the lower level while steaming fragrant rice on the upper level. Families with babies can steam soft rice for their little ones on the upper level while cooking regular rice below for other family members.

A Legacy of Innovation and Quality

With nearly one and a half centuries of brand history and about seven decades dedicated to refining electric rice cookers, TOSHIBA continues to lead with groundbreaking household appliances. The 1955 debut of Japan's first automatic electric rice cooker marked the start of TOSHIBA's many industry-standard innovations.

TOSHIBA has a strong advantage in product innovation, process technology, and invention patents. Its unique vacuum technology, IH technology, advanced innovations in inner liner materials, cumulated cooking data, humanized design, and the latest Japanese-style steam replenishment technology set it apart from competitors.

TOSHIBA's commitment extends beyond innovation. With independent high-end production lines, TOSHIBA ensures that its products including the Dew Series rice cookers undergo rigorous quality control processes exceeding standard requirements, making them the choice of consumers and high-end businesses, such as prestigious Japanese restaurants, around the world.

