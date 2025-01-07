Toshiba Wins Another Equipment Order for Patuha Geothermal Power Plant in Indonesia

- New equipment order secured following October 2024 milestone -

KAWASAKI, Japan, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) today announced that it has received an order to supply a steam turbine and a generator from PT Inti Karya Persada Tehnik (IKPT), a subsidiary of Toyo Engineering Corporation, and the EPC contractor for the Patuha Geothermal Power Plant Unit 2 in West Java, Indonesia, operated by PT. Geo Dipa Energi (Persero), an Indonesian state-owned company.

Mr. Atsushi Yoshihara, President Director, PT Inti Karya Persada Tehnik (center left), Ms. Kanako Matsuura, Manager of Group 5, Global Marketing & Sales Division, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (center right) Patuha Geothermal Power Plant Unit 1 and the planned construction site for Unit 2 (the empty lot at lower right)

Unit 2 is scheduled to go online in 2027 and will have a generating capacity of 60.3MW as a maximum continuous rating gross base. This is Toshiba's second recent order for a power generation system for a geothermal power plant in Indonesia, following one for the Wayang Windu Geothermal Power Plant Unit 3, announced in October, 2024.

Indonesia, the world's second largest producer of geothermal power, is rich in geothermal resources, with an estimated capacity of approximately 30GW. Demand for electricity is surging as Indonesia's economy grows. While the government shares concerns over global environmental issues, and aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, it must also expand power generation capacity. Under its latest "Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL 2021-2030)" the government aims to increase power generation capacity by approximately 40.6GW by 2030, with geothermal power contributing 3.35GW, approximately 8% of the total. This includes expansion of the Patuha plant in the outskirts of Bandung in West Java, about 200km southeast of Jakarta. The expansion will double the power generation capacity of Patuha Geothermal Power Plant to 110MW.

Toshiba has contributed to stable power supply in Indonesia with the delivery of six steam turbines and generators for geothermal plants with a combined capacity of 311MW. This includes equipment for Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant, one of the country's largest geothermal facilities, Patuha Geothermal Power Plant Unit 1 and Lumut Balai Geothermal Power Plant Unit 1. Toshiba was selected for its proven track record and the superior performance of its equipment operating at Patuha Geothermal Power Plant Unit 1. Additionally, Unit 1 has also deployed EtaPRO™, Toshiba's proprietary IoT services for equipment performance monitoring, diagnostics and problem prediction, which will contribute to improved plant uptime and reliable power supply operations*.

Takehiko Matsushita, Vice President of the Power Systems Division at Toshiba, commented: "We are thrilled to have been chosen to provide essential equipment for the Patuha expansion project. I am confident that the performance and reliability of our steam turbine and generator will prove our capabilities as a trusted partner for all kinds of geothermal projects. We have an extensive geothermal product lineup, ranging from 1MW to 200MW, and have executed numerous projects in Japan and overseas, helping our customers to make use of a constant and clean source of energy. We will continue to develop and promote geothermal solutions that support a sustainable future."

Project outline

Name of Power Plant: Patuha Geothermal Power Plant

Owner: PT. Geo Dipa Energi (Persero)

Scope of Toshiba's supply: Steam turbine and a generator for Unit 2 (power generation capacity: 60.3MW (maximum continuous rating gross base))

Scheduled commencement of commercial operation: 2027

The signing of the agreement

Patuha Geothermal Power Plant Unit 1 and the planned construction site for Unit 2 (the empty lot at lower right)

Provided by PT. Geo Dipa Energi (Persero)

Note: News Release in October, 2022 https://www.global.toshiba/ww/news/energy/2022/08/news-20220823-01.html

SOURCE Toshiba Energy Systems Solutions Corporation