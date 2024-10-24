Toshiba Wins Equipment Order for Major Geothermal Power Plant Expansion in Indonesia

- First order for a facility operated by Star Energy Group, Indonesia's largest geothermal power producer -

KAWASAKI, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) today announced that is has received an order to supply a steam turbine and a generator from PT Inti Karya Persada Tehnik (IKPT), a subsidiary of Toyo Engineering Corporation, and EPC* contractor for the expansion of the Wayang Windu Geothermal Power Plant Unit 3, operated by Star Energy Geothermal (Wayang Windu) Limited in West Java, Indonesia.

Toshiba has a long history of providing power generation equipment for geothermal plants in Indonesia, but this marks the first time the company will supply equipment for a geothermal plant operated by Star Energy Group, the country's largest geothermal power producer. Toshiba was selected for its proven track record and the superior performance of its equipment.

Indonesia, the world's second largest producer of geothermal power, is rich in geothermal resources, with an estimated capacity of approximately 30GW. Demand for electricity is surging as Indonesia's economy grows. While the government shares concerns over global environmental issues, and aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, it must also expand power generation capacity. Under its latest "Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL 2021-2030)" the government aims to increase power generation capacity by approximately 40.6GW by 2030, with geothermal power contributing 3.35GW, approximately 8% of the total. This includes expansion of Wayang Windu, with 2026 targeted for the start of operations.

Toshiba has contributed to stable power supply in Indonesia with the delivery of six steam turbines and generators for geothermal plants with a combined capacity of 311MW. This includes equipment for the Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant, one of the country's largest geothermal facilities, and for the Patuha Geothermal Power Plant Unit 1.

Takehiko Matsushita, Vice President of the Power Systems Division at Toshiba, commented: "We are delighted to have been selected to supply key equipment for the Wayang Windu expansion project, and I am confident that, once installed, the performance and reliability of our steam turbine and generator will demonstrate that we are a reliable partner for all kinds of geothermal projects. We have an extensive geothermal product lineup, ranging from 1MW to 200MW, and have executed numerous projects in Japan and overseas, helping our customers to make use of a constant and clean source of energy. We will continue to develop and promote geothermal solutions that support a sustainable future."

Project outline

Name of Power Plant: Wayang Windu Geothermal Power Plant

Owner: Star Energy Geothermal (Wayang Windu) Limited

Scope of Toshiba's supply: Steam turbine and generator for unit 3 (power generation capacity: 30MW)

Scheduled start of operation: 2026

Note: Engineering Procurement and Construction

