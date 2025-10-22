Toshiba's Heavy Ion Therapy System CI-1000 Wins Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award and GOOD DESIGN GOLD AWARD at GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2025

This system was selected for the GOOD DESIGN BEST 100 from among all GOOD DESIGN AWARD recipients, a distinction that recognizes designs with the potential to contribute to future lifestyles, industries, and society. It was also honored with a GOOD DESIGN GOLD AWARD, which is presented to only nineteen outstanding designs and distinguished with the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award, given only to three recipients this year, that are deemed to make a significant contribution to Japan's economic development.

This year also saw three other Toshiba designs win significant recognition and a GOOD DESIGN AWARD for their distinctive value and exceptional design: Habuki™, a sewage pretreatment system using a rotating fiber unit for the oxidation ditch; the Delighting Everyone Project; and Goi Thermal Power Station.

Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award, GOOD DESIGN GOLD AWARD, and GOOD DESIGN BEST 100

Toshiba Heavy Ion Therapy System CI-1000

Joint submission by Toshiba Corporation and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Toshiba's latest iteration of its ground-breaking heavy ion therapy system, CI-1000, further advances cancer irradiation therapy that removes the need for surgery or hospitalization. In the course of continuing development, Toshiba has significantly miniaturized and refined the technology, taking it beyond that of conventional systems.

The system won high marks in many areas, including combining Japan's advanced medical technology and premium services in a comprehensive package, and for delivering an excellent treatment experience and enhancing the well-being of many individuals, improving their quality of life.

GOOD DESIGN AWARD

1. Habuki™: A pretreatment system using a rotating fiber unit for the oxidation ditch

Habuki™ is a sewage pretreatment system that redesigns the sewage treatment process at facilities that use the oxidation ditch. It employs a new technology to pretreat inlet sewage before it enters the reaction tank, and in doing so it nearly doubles the tank treatment capacity.

In practical use, the system successfully reduces energy consumption and maintenance costs, shrinking the total life cycle cost. The system also won praise for bringing a new level of effectiveness to facility upgrades and for use in temporary operations during disasters.

2. Delighting Everyone Project

The Delighting Everyone Project aims to make life easier for residents of the remote islands of South Pacific Islands by giving them access to electricity. This business development project is establishing shared economy services for the use of rechargeable electrical products powered by renewable energy, supported by a foundational equipment rental and payment infrastructure operated by local community stores. The project was admired for putting in place "Infrastructure that anyone can benefit from," giving residents easy access to electricity generated from renewable sources, and for its aim of enhancing community productivity and the quality of life of local residents.

3. Goi Thermal Power Station

Joint submission by Toshiba Corporation, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Toshiba Plant Systems & Services Corporation, Takenaka Corporation, Takenaka Civil Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., and Daiken Sekkei, Inc.

In 2019, the Toshiba-led consortium won a contract of replacement work for Goi Thermal Power Station in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture. The completion of unit 3 this year brought the project to an early and successful conclusion. Since the early stages of the rebuild, interactive workshops were held with the many people involved in construction and operation. These sessions allowed issues to be shared and discussed, and the development of an ideal future vision. This led to co-creation of a grand concept: "Easy to see, Easy to Understand, Comfortable, and Easy to Operate."

This approach to project advancement was recognized for achieving efficiency and workplace safety by implementing functional design that proactively prevented human error, and for realizing advanced facilities and spaces that foster a sense of pride and attachment among the people who work there.

GOOD DESIGN AWARD-winning items will be showcased in GOOD DESIGN EXHIBITION 2025, at Tokyo Midtown from November 1 to 5, 2025.

About GOOD DESIGN AWARD

The annual GOOD DESIGN AWARD continues to build on the heritage of Japan's Good Design Product Commendation System, established in 1957. It welcomes submissions from Japan and overseas, and aims to advance design that addresses societal challenges and themes, and that enhances quality of life. It promotes the winners through public outreach activities, and the 'G Mark,' the symbol of the award, widely recognized for denoting excellence in design.

