TotalEnergies ENEOS Completes a 1.8 MWp Floating Solar Photovoltaic System Project, a Second Collaboration with S. Kijchai Enterprise in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies ENEOS has successfully completed the installation of a 1.8 megawatt-peak (MWp) floating solar photovoltaic (PV) system project in Thailand with S. Kijchai Enterprise, a Thailand-based manufacturer of wood-based panels. This is the second PV system that TotalEnergies ENEOS has installed for the company within 4 years and the first floating solar PV system for TotalEnergies ENEOS in Asia Pacific.

S. Kijchai Enterprise’s site where the floating solar PV system is installed by TotalEnergies ENEOS. S. Kijchai Enterprise

With over 3,000 modules installed, the solar PV system generates approximately 2,650 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually. This results in a reduction in the company's overall carbon footprint by approximately 1,125 tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to planting around 16,800 trees.

Under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), TotalEnergies ENEOS fully funded, installed, and will operate the solar system for the next 12 years. With no upfront investment required, S. Kijchai Enterprise will only pay for the cost of electricity generated during the tenure, leading to significant cost savings for the company.

"At S. Kijchai Enterprise, we are thrilled to complete our second solar project in collaboration with TotalEnergies ENEOS. This floating solar system underscores our commitment to sustainability and demonstrates our ability to harness clean energy solutions. By generating approximately 2,650 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, we are not only achieving cost savings but also making a significant impact on our carbon footprint. This project is a testament to our dedication to innovation and environmental stewardship" shared Harnsiri Sangwongkit, Senior Vice President of S. Kijchai Enterprise in Thailand.

"We are honored by the trust S. Kijchai Enterprise has placed in us to assist them on their decarbonization journey. Achieving this milestone, following the success of the first rooftop solar project, exemplifies our shared commitment to utilizing clean energy solutions for a sustainable future. The completion of this floating solar system brings S. Kijchai Enterprise one step closer to achieving their sustainability goals, while providing additional cost savings. We are committed to continue leveraging on our extensive expertise and innovative solutions to support more industrial client in their efforts to decarbonize," said Alexandru Buzatu, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia.

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a world class cost-competitive portfolio combining renewables (solar, onshore and offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. At the end of 2023, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 22 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW in 2025 and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030. https://renewables.totalenergies.com/en

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS Group operates solar power plants in Japan and is also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, Vietnam and Taiwan region. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

About S.Kijchai Enterprise

S.Kijchai Enterprise Public Company Limited was established with the objectives to be leading manufacturer of wood substitute products, with realization of environmental conservation for the natural sustainability. The company's main business activities are to produce wood substitute products with medium density fiber boards or MDF boards. https://www.skn.co.th

