Tourism Authority of Thailand and Fliggy sign "Letter of Intent"

Agreement includes the use of Fliggy platform to promote Thailand's tourism experiences and a 24/7 hotline for Chinese customers

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Fliggy, a leading online travel platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to strengthen their partnership and enhance cooperation in promoting Thailand's tourism and improving Chinese tourists' travel experiences in Thailand.

In the presence of Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports, Ms. Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol and Vice President of the Alibaba Group, CEO of Fliggy, Mr. Zhuoran Zhuang, the LOI was signed between Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, and Mr. Tyrion Tong, Vice President of Fliggy. Also present at the signing ceremony at the TAT Head Office in Bangkok were executives of both parties.

Ms. Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said: "This signing of the LOI is set to pave the way for cooperation between TAT and Fliggy to consistently promote Thailand. TAT and Fliggy have been strategic partners over the years, and this agreement will further strengthen our relationship and formally outline areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two parties."

The LOI will formalize the TAT-Fliggy partnership, while further enhancing the cooperation in several areas.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said: "The partnership with Fliggy will provide TAT with a broader platform to showcase the charm of "Amazing Thailand" and a diverse range of tourism products and services. We look forward to working with Fliggy to attract more Chinese tourists to our country."

Both parties will identify pilot locations and leverage technology to promote "smart scenic destinations" to improve Chinese tourists' experiences. In addition, they will collaborate on developing and promoting emerging Thai destinations, dubbed "Potential Hidden Gems".

Mr. Zhuoran Zhuang, CEO of Fliggy, said: "Cross-border tourism is showing a promising recovery trend. As a leading platform for Chinese outbound independent travel, Fliggy has formed a deep partnership with TAT to collaborate on service upgrades, experiential innovation, promoting travel destinations, and talent development. This collaboration will bring people more diverse and high-quality travel options to Thailand, thus further strengthening the confidence of local businesses and the tourism industry."

The LOI will also see this strategic collaboration on promotional contents and campaigns specifically for Chinese tourists, particularly during special events such as Double 11, Golden Week, and Chinese New Year.

To help ensure the safety and create a better experience for tourists at any destination across Thailand, a 24/7 Chinese customer service hotline will be set up to communicate with Chinese tourists and address their concerns.

Fliggy, the travel service platform under the Alibaba Group, is one of China's leading online travel service providers. Previously, Fliggy and TAT initiated joint campaigns to communicate the readiness of Thailand to welcome Chinese tourists post-pandemic, including online travel programs and livestream broadcasts promoting Thai travel experiences and special packages.

About Fliggy

Fliggy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), and is one of the leading online travel platforms in China. Fliggy places a strong emphasis on innovation in its products and services, catering to the increasingly personalized and diversified needs of consumers both in China and overseas markets.

Leveraging Fliggy's advantage as part of the Alibaba ecosystem, merchants can benefit from the vast user base within the Group. Fliggy also collaborates with partners through a full-service management format, helping more merchants, especially small and medium-sized ones, easily and efficiently share opportunities enabled by digitalization.

Fliggy's long-term strategy is to promote the digital transformation of the tourism industry, using an open platform and mechanisms to help the industry make better use of the digital business infrastructure for their operations.

