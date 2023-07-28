Tourism Bureau of Tainan City Government Partners with KKday and Klook to Offer Exclusive Rewards for International Travelers

Tailored Travel Perks for Travelers from Abroad

TAINAN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the post-pandemic surge in tourism, the Tourism Bureau of Tainan City Government will partner with two global travel e-commerce platforms KKday and Klook to provide independent international travelers with a limited number of promotional codes commencing August 1 with validity until December 31 of this year. Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-che said that the collaboration aims to leverage the allure of Tainan and the exclusive offer to bring more international visitors to the city. This initiative is expected to strengthen Tainan's position in the global tourism market during the second half of the year. The promotion will also be amplified via Taiwan's largest blogging platform PIXNET to raise the visibility of Tainan as attractive destination for the world's travelers.

According to data from KKday, Sicao Green Tunnel is one of Tainan’s& famed attractions among international travelers. (PRNewsfoto/Tainan City Government Tourism Bureau)

According to data from KKday, one-day charter tours with stops at Chihkan Tower, Hayashi Department Store and the Garden Night Market have been particularly popular, while famed attractions such as Sicao Green Tunnel and Chimei Museum remain a top choices among travelers. Starting from August 1, travelers who choose Tainan tourism experiences through the platform will receive an exclusive discount up to NT$500.

Data from Klook indicates that the majority of visitors to Tainan originate from Hong Kong and Macau, followed by Singapore and South Korea. Beginning August 1, international travelers will receive a discount of NT$500 on a any spend of NT$3,000 and above when booking accommodations in Tainan via the Klook platform.

"Our partnership with the prominent international travel e-commerce platforms KKday and Klook aims to attract global tourists by offering substantial discounts," stated Kuo-Hua Lin, acting director of the Tourism Bureau of Tainan City Government. "Travelers who make purchases through both platforms will have a chance to get a substantial discount up to NT$1,000. Budget-conscious international travelers are encouraged to start planning their Tainan itinerary at the earliest."

SOURCE Tainan City Government Tourism Bureau