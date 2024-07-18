"TOWNPLACE" by Sun Hung Kai Properties, is crafting a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem and cultivating a professional network for students with diverse backgrounds

HONG KONG, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the quality residential leasing brand "TOWNPLACE" by Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) (0016) announced that it is committed to setting a benchmark in the rental market by offering exceptional accommodation options at competitive rates for non-local students. As the Hong Kong's largest residential leasing flagship for young talents, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON, the new mega flagship offering under "TOWNPLACE", continues to attract talents staying in Hong Kong under the "Quality Migrant Admission Scheme".

With the 2024 semester approaching for postgraduate students, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON is fully accommodating young talents coming to Hong Kong for higher education, pursuing master's or doctoral degrees, and seeking career development opportunities. The project offers flexible rental period with transparent rental fees, convenient transportation, various room types options, multifunctional public spaces, and a global elite community, making it an ideal rental choice. At TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON, the multifunctional public spaces are designed to integrate work, play and living. The project emphasizes developing social connections through exclusive community events for its elite guests. These experiences are designed to assist students integrate into high-quality social circles seamlessly, bridging the gap between academic and professional worlds while promoting personal development and the fulfillment of life aspirations.

A Worry-Free Choice for Students and Parents, Satisfying the Needs of Flexible Rentals, Academic Life, and Convenient Commute

TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON redefines traditional rental options and has pioneered an 'Aparthotel' that offers flexible living models from daily hotel stays to apartment accommodations. Students can decide their leasing period, whether they leave during the semester break to save on rental fee or need to extend their stay for summer internships. The project does not charge agency fees, and the all-inclusive rent covers management fees, rates, utilities, and furniture. Additionally, if any appliances are damaged, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON provides 24-hour concierge support for inspection and follow-up repairs. Furthermore, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON features a strict security system and also hotel services, making it convenient for parents visiting students to stay nearby and reunite with their families. These features help students embark on a worry-free academic journey.

Beyond basic guarantees, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON seamlessly integrates learning and workspaces into a comfortable living environment. It offers a variety of options including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and trio-room units, all equipped with extra-large work surface and extendable desk and free commercial-grade high-speed Wi-Fi. The spacious learning space and excellent internet connectivity help students efficiently complete daily coursework and tasks. The high ceiling design, convenient storage spaces, and comprehensive Home Automation features balance the aesthetics and practicality of the indoor environment, meticulously enhancing the quality of life for students.

In addition to providing a conducive study environment at home, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON benefits from its prime location, offering students convenient commuting options. Situated just a 5-minute walk from Nam Cheong MTR Station, students can easily access railway network connecting to various universities. Moreover, the proximity to West Kowloon High-Speed Rail Station and Airport Express provides excellent travel convenience for temporary academic and business trips.

Five-floor TP SOCIAL CLUB with Indoor and Outdoor Facilities and Exclusive Social Network, Enables Academic and Personal Growth

The TP SOCIAL CLUB spans 53,000 sq. ft., comprising five-floor indoor and outdoor spaces, a rooftop, a pier and promenade. It is equipped with complete service facilities and professional-grade equipment to create an ideal study-abroad living experience for students. The THINK TANK, BUBBLE, and CREATOR STUDIO are equipped with business-class office facilities and commercial high-speed Wi-Fi, offering student tenants a hassle-free environment to hold group discussions, online meetings, and academic workshops with classmates. Other amenities such as the SKYBOUND POOL, BEAST STUDIO, MINDFUL, FLAVOUR LOUNGE, HIGH BAR, FURRY LANE, GLAMPSITE, HOOPS, and BBQ PIT encourage students to venture beyond their living spaces and participate in a variety of leisure activities such as fitness, yoga, cooking, as well as social gatherings like dinner parties, pool parties, and basketball games. These immersive experiences provide students with opportunities to unwind and relieve stress.

The TP Community team at TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON leverages its network of upmarket brands to organize exclusive community events and offers for tenants. Through the TOWNPLACE mobile app, activated upon move-in, student can stay updated on TP Community's latest events and participation methods. Such as gathering professionals from various fields, monthly social networking with different theme. There are also social activities organized by renowned international and local brands in dining and sports or by other professionals, allowing students to unlock their potential while equipping themselves for personal growth.

At TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON, students have the opportunities to connect with talented individuals from diverse cultural, professional and academic backgrounds, both locally and internationally. Immersive participation in multilingual, multi-disciplinary discussions and exchanges, wherein language skills are subtly cultivated, international perspectives are broadened, and a cross-industry network of resources is accumulated. Further, there is a significant number of guests with mainland background, providing mainland students a comfortable and familiar environment to form close friendships or partnerships, adding new avenues of opportunity to their overall study abroad experience.

TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON Exclusive Student Offer: Up to HK$2,000 Rental Discount Per Month

To coincide with the new semester and rental peak season in Hong Kong, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON offers an exclusive student discount:

HK$1,000* discount per month for a one-time prepayment of 6 months or above Extra HK$1,000* discount per month if moving in before 15th August, 2024 Up to HK$500 gift vouchers for selected shopping mall outlets* (first-come-first-served basis, while stock lasts)

(*Please refer to the company's official website for discount details)

As a quality residential leasing brand under Sun Hung Kai Properties, "TOWNPLACE" strives to provide a human-centric livable space for young talents seeking vibrant social environments, breakthrough opportunities, and like-minded peers. "TOWNPLACE"'s high-quality residential rental projects, TOWNPLACE SOHO and TOWNPLACE KENNEDY TOWN, also provide flexible leasing options for students, accommodating their needs regardless of their school locations or preferences for room types and rental styles. Both projects are conveniently located near MTR stations, ensuring students enjoy seamless commutes and transportation links to every part of Hong Kong. The projects' meticulously designed living and shared spaces offer students an unparalleled accommodation experience, enhancing their academic experience in Hong Kong and helping them elevate their life's goals and aspirations.

About "TOWNPLACE"

Established in 2018, "TOWNPLACE" is a ground-breaking residential flexi-leasing brand by Sun Hung Kai Properties, offering the twin properties of TOWNPLACE SOHO and TOWNPLACE KENNEDY TOWN. It provides three leasing options of Serviced, Furnished and Unfurnished apartments with varied interior designs to cater for different tastes, and lease terms starting from as short as one month.

"TOWNPLACE" further expands its human-centric livable space, striving to enhance the premium young talents' living experience through the brand-new concept of "Aparthotel" living. Being the largest flagship quality leasing project for young talent, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON was launched in Oct 2023.

"TOWNPLACE" is the first to introduce the unique Community concept into the market which connects residents closely to help expand their social and professional networks. By meeting like-minded neighbors in the TOWNPLACE Community, friendships are developed and a sharing economy emerges. "TOWNPLACE" is more than a place to live.

For more information, please visit TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON at

Website: https://westkowloon.townplace.com.hk/

Address: 10 Lai Ying Street, West Kowloon

Leasing Hotline

TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON：+852 7073 3377

TOWNPLACE SOHO: +852 7073 3300

TOWNPLACE KENNEDY TOWN: +852 9383 9979

