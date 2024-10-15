TPIsoftware and iKala's Foray Into SEA Marks Overseas Milestone

Fueling Cloud and AI Consulting Services for Vietnam's Key Sectors



TAIPEI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TPIsoftware, a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in digital innovation, has partnered up with iKala, a leading AI transformation solutions provider, to expand their footprint in the Southeast Asia (SEA) market. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the local manufacturing and financial sectors by harnessing the pragmatic experiences of the two companies in implementing cloud adoption strategies. This initiative is expected to accelerate digital transformation across Southeast Asia, fostering a robust digital ecosystem that promotes growth and innovation.

TPIsoftware and iKala have established themselves as a prominent figure in the industry by delivering hybrid cloud solutions tailored for manufacturing and financial enterprises, helping them implement AI technology to keep up with the ever-evolving industry. The collaboration is a testimony to the proven capabilities of DigiFusion, TPIsoftware's proprietary digital middle platform designed for mission-critical systems, which scales software-led innovation with a microservices architecture, achieving robust security, efficient integration and high availability.

DigiFusion's incorporation into iKala's comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services is expected to fortify business strategies and develop a more reliable, secure and resilient approach that renders unparalleled outcomes. Initially setting foot in Vietnam, the strategic alliance of the two companies seeks to penetrate the SEA market with Taiwan's tech services that uphold standards of professionalism. TPIsoftware's partnership with iKala extends its specialized consulting services to Vietnam, targeting the manufacturing and financial sectors, providing end-to-end technical support, from infrastructure deployment and hybrid cloud strategy formulation to AI application and customization.

"Since TPIsoftware established its Vietnam subsidiary in 2019, we have been helping big names in the retail and financial services realize exceptional business values," stated Yilan Yeh, TPIsoftware's General Manager. "By solidifying our foothold in SEA, we are elevating Taiwan's software services to global dominance through the strategic alliance with iKala and showcase to the world our pioneering initiative to reshaping the digital landscape."

iKala Co-founder and CEO Sega Cheng commented, "iKala currently serves over 1,000 corporate clients across the Asia-Pacific region. We're excited to partner again with TPIsoftware, bringing our successful experience in supporting Taiwan's manufacturing and financial sectors to Vietnam through our AI transformation consulting and implementation services. We're confident that by combining the strengths of iKala and TPIsoftware, we can achieve great results in Vietnam, reach our common goals and continue to grow our business footprint."

SOURCE TPIsoftware