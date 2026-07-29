TPIsoftware Partners with Juxta to Bring Advanced, Satellite-Free Positioning Tech into Security Sectors

TAIPEI, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TPIsoftware has signed a global reseller agreement with Juxta, a US-based tech innovator specializing in Universal Positioning System (UPS), to deliver geospatial tracking applications to customers across regions.

Through this agreement, TPIsoftware will help manage the reselling network and provide system integration services across multiple regions. Juxta's proprietary UPS technique will be incorporated into TPIsoftware's integrated AI solutions to enable autonomous, real-time positioning for enhanced tracking accuracy and security in disaster prevention and mitigation, healthcare and logistics management to build resilience against signal jamming and interference.

The Global Positioning System (GPS) has been widely used but faces vulnerabilities such as limited coverage, signal jamming and spoofing due to its reliance on satellites for navigation. To address these challenges, Juxta's UPS is built with Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) sensors and advanced machine learning to achieve real-time navigation, asset tracking and workflow automation without expensive hardware like receivers, beacons and cameras.

UPS supports sub-meter tracking accuracy anywhere on Earth even in circumstances where GPS is denied and the signal is obstructed. UPS has been field-tested and deployed across government, defense, logistics, and healthcare environments where reliable positioning is critical. It can support full-scale operation monitoring, continuous positioning inside tunnels, indoor and underground space, and navigation for unmanned systems operating in mountainous or remote areas where signal reception is limited or disrupted. The technology has also been applied to healthcare asset tracking, warehouse and logistics operations, and other mission-critical environments requiring continuous, infrastructure-free positioning.

"Partnering with TPIsoftware strengthens our regional presence, allowing us to tap into their integration capabilities and established networks to enter broader markets across APAC," said John Ferrara, Juxta Founder and CEO. "Designed to overcome the limitations of traditional tracking technologies, our revolutionary Universal Positioning System (UPS) delivers a hardware-free, offline-capable platform that transforms any environment into an intelligent, continuously trackable space."

"The strategic collaboration extends our reach to industries with higher compliance standards while enabling deeper integration of our proprietary AI solutions with Juxta's positioning capability," said Yilan Yeh, TPIsoftware General Manager. "By leveraging Juxta's accurate positioning and anti-jamming techniques, we can further support customers in healthcare, disaster prevention and logistics sectors in Taiwan and those beyond APAC with on-premises AI deployment for enhanced data sovereignty, security and resilience."

About TPIsoftware

Founded in 2005, TPIsoftware is a leading Taiwan-based software provider specializing in proprietary enterprise solutions for mission-critical systems, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and sustainability management. With a strong global footprint in Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and Japan, TPIsoftware builds robust, scalable infrastructure and delivers integrated solutions for the financial, healthcare, government and manufacturing industries, empowering digital transformation for greater agility and a competitive edge.

SOURCE TPIsoftware