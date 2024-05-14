TPIsoftware's digiRunner Cloud-Native API Management Platform Now Available on AWS Marketplace to Foster Digital Innovation

TAIPEI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride forward in cloud-native software solutions, TPIsoftware proudly announces the official listing of its Enterprise-grade API Management Platform digiRunner on AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. This milestone follows the completion of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR), which enables AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in their software or solutions by AWS, the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud.

As a testament to its innovation and proven capabilities, digiRunner has been awarded with seven invention patents and ISO 27001 information security certification with back-to-back wins of Taiwan Excellence Awards 2023 and 2024. Passing the AWS FTR positions digiRunner as a facilitator of rapid, efficient, and scalable application deployment on AWS to accelerate digital innovation for businesses. Developed in-house by TPIsoftware's dedicated Taiwan team, digiRunner has become a qualified AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner with a validated software product on AWS Marketplace. By listing on AWS Marketplace, digiRunner is now able to reach to millions of AWS customers.

The global market landscape has witnessed a paradigm shift in recent years, with prompt market response as the key to staying ahead of the curve. Cloud-based innovation marks a new chapter for businesses' digital strategy. The API management platform digiRunner aims to help enterprises manage massive APIs efficiently, and serves as a middle platform to innovate digital services. Leveraging containers deployed on AWS, digiRunner offers minimal resource utilization and lightweight deployment while ensuring consistent operation across various environments, which is a critical feature in multi-cloud scenarios. This also empowers development teams with accelerated cycles for development, testing and deployment, thus shortening time-to-market and securing a competitive edge.

"In light of recent regulatory relaxations, our assistance to BFSI industry clients in cloud migration has been noteworthy. More and more businesses are shifting their applications and resources to the cloud, despite the inherent technical complexities and operational risks. Our collaboration with AWS is a strategic move to provide our clients with a robust cloud infrastructure and comprehensive tools to streamline management and maintenance, allowing them to focus on core business activities." said Yilan Yeh, CEO of TPIsoftware. "Our product strategy is centered around delivering cloud-native software solutions. We excel at containerization and microservices to help our clients modernize IT architectures and reduce the timeline for service rollout. We have accumulated many success stories in digital innovation, and we are poised to capitalize on AWS's international stature to expand our market reach globally."

Yvonne Chien, General Manager of TPIsoftware Singapore, also comments, "Our recent collaboration with AWS in Vietnam is the latest in our continued global relationship with AWS, paving the way for new avenues in our international market expansion. By leveraging AWS's extensive global network and our pioneering cloud-native solutions, we believe we can make an impact on a global scale."

About TPIsoftware

TPIsoftware is the No. 1 digital transformation software company in Taiwan providing proprietary iPaaS middle platform DigiFusion and conversational AI product SysTalk.ai domestically and overseas. TPIsoftware also offers comprehensive software solutions and cloud services with extensive cross-national project experiences. Globally recognized, we are trusted by customers across industries such as BFSI, government, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare and more.

Subscribe to Newsletter | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn

SOURCE TPIsoftware