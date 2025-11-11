Trade Expo Indonesia 2025 Records USD 22.8 Billion in Transactions, Surpasses Target and Strengthens National Export Competitiveness

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister of Trade Budi Santoso delivers his presentation during the closing ceremony of the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025 at ICE BSD City, highlighting Indonesia's export achievements and global trade commitment.

Minister of Trade Budi Santoso delivers his presentation during the closing ceremony of the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025 at ICE BSD City, highlighting Indonesia’s export achievements and global trade commitment.

JAKARTA —The 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) concluded with remarkable achievements, surpassing expectations and reaffirming its status as Indonesia's premier international trade platform. This milestone not only reflects growing global confidence in Indonesian export products but also showcases the nation's resilience and competitiveness amid an ever-evolving global trade landscape.

This year's edition recorded total transactions of USD 22.8 billion, far exceeding the initial target of USD 16.5 billion. Beyond its impressive value, this accomplishment underscores the adaptability and strategic agility of Indonesian businesses in seizing global opportunities.

The strong enthusiasm of Indonesian exporters was evident from the participation of 1,619 exhibitors, exceeding the target of 1,500. TEI 2025 featured a broad spectrum of leading national products across three main exhibition zones:

Food & Beverages (FNB) Zone:Joined by 623 exhibitors, this area showcased coffee, palm oil and its derivatives, processed foods and beverages, plantation products, and halal-certified goods.

Fashion, Lifestyle & Others Zone:Featured 603 exhibitors highlighting fashion, crafts, and lifestyle products that emphasize creativity, design excellence, and local craftsmanship.

Manufactured Products & Services Zone:With 393 exhibitors, this section presented industrial goods such as textiles, footwear, automotive products, spare parts, wood (including plywood and furniture), rubber, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and logistics and inspection services.

The increasing participation across diverse sectors reflects the growing optimism among Indonesian industries in expanding export networks and elevating the nation's presence in global markets.

TEI 2025 attracted 8,045 buyers from 131 countries, surpassing last year's figure, while total visitors reached 34,550, well above the target of 30,000. These numbers reinforce TEI's position as one of Asia's most sought-after trade events.

According to data from the Ministry of Trade, the top five countries with the highest number of buyers were Malaysia (769), China (605), India (594), Nigeria (509), and Egypt (406). Meanwhile, the five countries generating the largest transaction values were India (USD 4.3 billion), the Netherlands (USD 3.9 billion), Vietnam (USD 3.3 billion), the Philippines (USD 3.1 billion), and China (USD 2.4 billion).

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) played a crucial role, contributing USD 474.7 million(approximately IDR 7.8 trillion) in total transactions. This achievement reinforces the sector's role as a key driver of Indonesia's non-oil and gas exports and its growing capacity to penetrate international markets.

The most in-demand export products this year came from the resource and manufacturing sectors. Mining products recorded the highest transaction value at USD 5.5 billion, followed by precious metals (USD 2.7 billion), palm oil and its derivatives (USD 2.3 billion), charcoal and briquettes (USD 1.6 billion), and automotive spare parts (USD 1.4 billion).

These figures highlight Indonesia's progress in export diversification and the rising global demand for value-added and sustainable products. The government views this as a positive indicator of structural transformation toward a more resilient and diversified export base.

The success of TEI 2025 was also driven by robust multi-sector collaboration. Bank Mandiri, as the Official Bank Partner, provided integrated financial solutions and banking services for exhibitors and buyers. The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) and Pertamina, as Strategic Partners, strengthened public–private synergy in advancing export performance. Meanwhile, Badan Pengelola Dana Perkebunan (BPDP) joined as an Event Partner, supporting the promotion and development of Indonesia's flagship plantation products.

Overall, the achievements of TEI 2025 reflect Indonesia's economic resilience and the adaptability of its industries in navigating global challenges. The government remains committed to enhancing the national export ecosystem through product competitiveness, diversification into nontraditional markets, and the empowerment of MSMEs within global value chains.

With performance indicators exceeding all targets, Trade Expo Indonesia 2025 stands not only as a trade platform but also as a symbol of Indonesia's collaboration, innovation, and export-driven spirit, propelling the nation toward inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The 40th Trade Expo Indonesia is Organized by PT Debindomulti Adhiswasti

PR Newswire is the media partner of the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025

SOURCE PT Debindomulti Adhiswasti