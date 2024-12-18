BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Communications Group (CICG) recently launched an animated video about traditional Chinese culture, titled "High Mountains and Flowing Water," which aims to showcase China's profound cultural heritage and humanistic spirit to the world by telling the legendary story of Yu Boya and Zhong Ziqi during the Spring and Autumn Period more than 2,000 years ago.

Traditional Chinese Culture Animated Video "High Mountains and Flowing Water"which aims to showcase China's profound cultural heritage and humanistic spirit to the world by telling the legendary story of Yu Boya and Zhong Ziqi during the Spring and Autumn Period more than 2,000 years ago.

According to legend, Yu was a guqin (also called the Chinese zither) player known for his exceptional skills and ability to express nuanced emotions and vivid descriptions through music, not unlike Orpheus in Greek mythology. While traveling north of Mount Tai, Yu was caught in heavy rain and took shelter under a rock, where he began playing his guqin. A woodcutter called Zhong Ziqi happened to hear the music. He was fascinated by it and could understand exactly what Yu tried to express. Yu was astonished by Zhong's keen perception, and they became close friends, agreeing to meet again the following year. When Yu returned as promised, however, he learned that Zhong had passed away from illness. Yu was heartbroken and, in his grief, shattered his guqin. As a gesture of mourning for his friend and of his reverence for music, Yu swore never to play again.

This story is not only about music and friendship; it's about understanding and resonance. It has become a classic example in Chinese culture of how hard it is to find a bosom friend, inspiring people to seek and cherish those who truly understand and appreciate them.

This video provides the international audience with an engaging window into traditional Chinese culture and, more importantly, serves as a platform for promoting cross-cultural exchange and understanding. In this diverse world, cultural stories like "High Mountains and Flowing Water" help people from different cultural backgrounds connect and explore the commonality of human emotions.

CICG hopes to share Chinese wisdom and sentiments with the rest of the world through videos like "High Mountains and Flowing Water," contributing to the building of a harmonious global cultural landscape by promoting mutual understanding and respect among different cultures.

Learn more via Youtube: https://youtu.be/C4G9Diewvjk

SOURCE China International Communications Group (CICG)