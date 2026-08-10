Traditional Martial Arts Showdown: Kungfu Elite from Home and Abroad Converge on Yongchun

QUANZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hong Kong Commercial Daily:

On August 8, the gong sounded at Yongchun Dilan Gymnasium, marking the opening of the 2026 National Traditional Wushu Open (Yongchun White Crane Kungfu Division). Over 1,600 martial artists from 111 teams, domestic and international, have gathered here, connected by their shared passion for martial arts. The event runs through August 10.

Photo by Chen Zhipeng

This marks the first time in White Crane Kungfu's 300-year legacy that it has earned a standalone division in the national official tournament system. It joins Praying Mantis, Xingyi, and Baji as one of the inaugural featured styles awarded dedicated national-level competition arenas. It is also Fujian's first time hosting a national event for a single martial art.

At the opening, the 24 Solar Terms Drumbeat heralds the dawn in Yongchun; as robots and a hundred martial artists perform the 18 forms of the White Crane Kungfu side by side, the 300-year-old breath of this ancient art resonates in unison across the very same martial club.

White Crane Kungfu was created by Fang Qiniang in the Qing Dynasty—the only Chinese martial art founded by a woman. Over 300 years, it has spread to over 80 countries. In 2008, it was inscribed on China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The competition features age-based categories for all generations, offering more than 100 events ranging from bare-hand forms and weapon routines to sparring drills. The host city Yongchun has extended a warm welcome to all participants. With their competition credentials, athletes enjoy complimentary access to all county-level scenic attractions, along with free shuttle bus services—ensuring they can give their best in the arena while also taking in the local sights at their leisure. During the event, the "Kungfu Yongchun" specialty marketplace and the cultural tourism activities along Wuli Ancient Street are held concurrently, where traditional crafts, local food, and martial culture blend.

A martial art practiced for over three centuries has finally made its debut on the national stage. Kungfu Yongchun awaits your arrival.

SOURCE Hong Kong Commercial Daily