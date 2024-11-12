Transformation of Asia's Process Industries To Get A Boost Through Region's First Dedicated Process Technology Show

Inaugural Process Innovation Asia Pacific builds on global process industry's premier showcase ACHEMA's legacy and expertise, convening global industry leaders to drive sustainable growth for Asia's process industries.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South-East Asia will now have its first dedicated Process Technology show with the launch of Process Innovation Asia Pacific - Powered by ACHEMA (PIA). Organised by Constellar, with International Partner DECHEMA Ausstellungs-GmbH (DECHEMA Exhibitions)[1], its inaugural edition will be held from 19 to 21 November 2024 at Singapore EXPO.

With Singapore as the region's hub for innovation, technology exchange, and a gateway to the thriving Asia-Pacific market, PIA 2024 will play a pivotal role in driving transformation, catalysing innovation and promoting sustainable growth for a greener future across the region's (petro-)chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food processing industries.

With the theme 'Inspiring Sustainable Growth,' PIA 2024 will equip the process industry with actionable insights, technologies, and best practices that address unique regional challenges while fostering collaboration among industry leaders, solution providers, and regulators. To achieve this, PIA 2024 will focus on three key content pillars designed to build industry and enterprise capabilities for market resilience and adaptability: 1) Industrial Growth and Sustainable Development in Asia; 2) Digital Advancements and Innovations; and 3) Sustainability and Green Practices, which will enable the industries to be given a boost to evolve into higher value-added sectors.

Industry-Curated Content Driving Meaningful Engagement

Inspired by the success of ACHEMA and AchemAsia in curating ground-up content that brings together experts to address advancements and challenges in the process industries, PIA 2024 has developed the Process Innovation Summit. The Summit aims to facilitate insightful dialogue and solutions-driven discussions tailored to Asia's unique industry needs and future growth.

A three-day conference programme anchored by over 40 industry experts and practitioners across 50+ sessions, the Summit is designed and curated with guidance from PIA's advisory committee, and is based on consultative industry feedback so that a tailored process technology platform could be designed for the region. The sessions seek to spotlight the latest technological advancements and meet the increasing needs of companies looking to strengthen their foothold in the expanding Asia-Pacific market.

The committee consists of leading process technology experts, key industry playersand practitioners from Association of Process Industry (ASPRI), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), specialty chemicals giant Evonik, Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association of Singapore (HFCAS), Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (GAPPMI), Institute of Engineers Singapore and the Singapore Chemical Industry Council (SCIC).

- Day 1 will begin with a macroscopic view of the latest insights into global, regional and country-specific policy developments, national initiatives and trends driving transformation for process industries. Sessions will also focus on how the process industry can adopt sustainable practices and reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing processes, as well as future opportunities and strategies for regional collaboration to enhance industry resilience.

Speakers include C-suite professionals from World Business Council, Alliance to End Plastic Waste, as well as key government officials from the ASEAN Centre for Energy, A*STAR, Indonesia's Ministry of Industry, Malaysian Investment Development Authority, and the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand. These include:

Mr Joe Phelan , Executive Director Asia Pacific & Member of the WBCSD Extended Leadership Group, World Business Council

Mr Justin Wood , Vice President and Head of Europe , Middle East & Africa , Alliance to End Plastic Waste

- Days 2 and 3 then delves into two concurrent tracks – pharmaceutical and biotechnology – to explore trending topics and issues, as well as new developments and technologies driving business growth in the region. Topics include operational efficiencies for pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial biotechnology to manufacture food, acceleration of alternative proteins production, sustainable transformation for specialty chemicals industries, workplace safety optimisation in chemical manufacturing and more. Key speakers include:

Mr Alex Bower , Global Head Marketing and Sales Hydrogen, Gentari (Petronas)

Dr. Anthony Watanabe , Chief Sustainability Officer, Indorama Ventures, Thailand

Dr. Claus Rettig , President Asia, Evonik, Singapore

Dr. Kamel Ramdani , CTO, PTT Global Chemical, Thailand

Mr Marcelo Lu , President Asia Pacific, BASF, Germany

Mr Minh Tran , Global Head of Bio4C Commercial, Merck, Singapore

Mr Rajesh Krishnamurthy , Chief Executive Officer, Laurus Bio

Mr Tine Rorvik , Global Director Climate Impact & Circularity; Innovation Director Europe; CEO SCGN, SCG Group

(see here for full speaker list)

"I expect the ASEAN economies to continue growing attractively and to become more deeply integrated into global value and supply chains. The region is open and export-oriented because of its free trade policies with both China and the US," said Mr Marcelo Lu, who will be speaking on the chemical industry's challenges, demand drivers and participating in a panel discussion with other experts to share further insights into the future of South-East Asia's chemical industry. "BASF has a good presence in ASEAN and aims to capitalize on the region's dynamic economic growth, diverse markets, and increasing demand for sustainable solutions," Mr Lu added.

Complementing the Summit are two Technical Workshops by the SCIC, to address critical safety and cybersecurity challenges in the chemical industry. Key topics include compliance to the Code of Practice for handling combustible dust and relevant legislative requirements, as well as best cybersecurity practices and the Cyber Trust Mark.

A Comprehensive Showcase of Global Innovative Solutions

PIA 2024 will host 100 participating brands from 20 countries and regions, showcasing cutting-edge innovations and solutions designed to optimise performance, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance sustainability in the process industries. These solutions span across five broad categories: Process Technology; Engineering & Green Technology; Automation & Digitalisation; Packaging, Storage & Supply Chain; Laboratory, Quality Control & Analytics. Participating countries and regions include Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Attendees will be able to network and explore latest solutions from leading brands and established industry players such as Beijing Hanlin Hangyu International Trading Co, Bruker, Brady Corporation, BÜCHI, Calgavin, Changzhou Smart-Lifesciences Biotechnology Co, CDI (Chemical Data Intelligence), Cyclect Engineering, Evonik, Robert Bosch (SEA), and more. (See Annex A for more exhibitor highlights.)

Showcased solutions include BÜCHI's ProxiMate NIR Analyzer for rapid, accurate sample analysis and enhanced quality control using Near-Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy; Evonik's Next Generation Solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions; Robert Bosch (SEA)'s Optical Gas Spectrometer for detecting multiple gases in hydrogen and natural gas applications; and Watson-Marlow's Fluid Technology Solutions for precise, efficient and contamination-free fluid management across industries.

On top of the extensive showcases at the booths, attendees can observe in-depth demonstrations at the Open Stage, where companies such as Aleph Digital Technologies, art photonics GmbH, HIMA Asia Pacific, I-Care Group, Piller SEA, Practical Analyzer Solutions, TECAM Group and Wasson-ECE South-East Asia will be conducting detailed sharings. These include the use of AI Co-Pilot in automating process manufacturing optimisation workflows, extended refinery gas analysis, future of predictive maintenance, IOT-enabled process analysers, robust fibre optic solutions for optical analysis, waste gas treatment, waste heat vapor/steam recovery to reduce environmental impact amongst other benefits and more.

About Process Innovation Asia-Pacific - Powered by ACHEMA (PIA)

As South-East Asia's First Dedicated Process Technology Trade Event, PIA's key government partners include Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), EnterpriseSG, JTC Corporation and Singapore Tourism Board. PIA is honoured to have the support from regional associations in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. These include Indonesian Food & Beverage Association (GAPMMI) and Federation Of The Indonesian Chemical Industry (FIKI) in Indonesia; Chemical Industries Council of Malaysia (CICM) and Malaysian Society for Engineering and Technology (MySET) in Malaysia; Association of Process Industries (ASPRI), Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association of Singapore, Institute of Engineers Singapore (IES), Singapore Chemical Industry Council (SCIC) and Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) in Singapore; as well as the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Plastic Institute Thailand, Thai Biotechnology Industry Association (ThaiBio) and Thai Food Processors Association (TFPA) in Thailand.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE). Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.

About DECHEMA

DECHEMA Gesellschaft für Chemische Technik und Biotechnologie e.V. (Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology) brings together experts from a wide range of disciplines, institutions and generations to stimulate scientific exchange in chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology. We identify and evaluate emerging technological trends and facilitate the transfer of research results into industrial applications. DECHEMA has over 5,500 members - individuals, institutions and companies. DECHEMA Ausstellungs-GmbH (DECHEMA Exhibitons) draws on the technical and organizational expertise of DECHEMA for the organization of capital goods fairs. Together with DECHEMA Gesellschaft für Chemische Technik und Biotechnologie e.V., we are the organizers of ACHEMA and AchemAsia.

About ACHEMA

ACHEMA is the world forum for chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology. The world's leading show for the process industry takes place every three years in Frankfurt. The spectrum ranges from laboratory equipment, pumps and analytical devices to packaging machinery, boilers and stirrers to safety technology, materials and software, thus covering all the needs of the chemical, pharmaceutical and food production industries. The accompanying congress, featuring scientific lectures and numerous guest and partner events, complements the wide range of exhibition themes. More at www.achema.de/en

ANNEX A: Exhibitors' Highlights (Non-Exhaustive. See full list here.)

[1] DECHEMA Exhibitions is the organiser for ACHEMA and AchemAsia, leading global forums for chemical engineering and process industries that showcase advancements in technology, innovation, and sustainable practices, held in Frankfurt (Germany) and Shanghai (China) respectively.

