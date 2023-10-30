transport logistic Southeast Asia & air cargo Southeast Asia - Inaugural event a true global gathering

Demand from international exhibitors exceeds expectations



SINGAPORE and MUNICH, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 1 to 3, 2023, the key players in the airfreight, transport and logistics sector will meet for the first time at transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia. They are looking forward to establish, maintain or expand contacts with the Southeast Asian market on the approximately 10,000 sqm of exhibition space at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. With 135 exhibitors from 23 countries, the exhibition space is sold out. The demand clearly shows that the Southeast Asian market is becoming increasingly important for international companies.

Due to the challenges of the past years, many companies are currently using a China+1 strategy to expand their supplier network and relocate production or branches to new locations with attractive conditions. Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries offer a good opportunity to diversify and increase the resilience of supply chains. Singapore is already an important hub for trade to and from Asia, so many of the world's logistics service providers are already based there or are increasingly looking for local cooperation partners.

Visitors of the transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia will have the opportunity to find out about business opportunities in Southeast Asian and can network with 135 well-known exhibitors from 23 countries from the transport and logistics sector as well as the sea and air freight sector. The exhibitor spectrum could hardly be more diverse. In addition to companies from Southeast Asia, companies from North America, Europe and the Middle East are also strongly represented. Exhibitors include Northlink Aviation, DP World, duisport, DHL, R-Bag Group, Liege Airport, and Gebrüder Weiss, for example.

The international country pavilions from Singapore, the Netherlands, Germany and China also record a high level of participation. Companies such as Singapore Airlines, SATSACO GROUP, GUUD, Crossover Asset Management, SFS Global, Halcon Primo Logistics and Commonwealth Kokubu Logistics will be exhibiting at the joint booth of the host country Singapore.

Asia Pacific is also one of the most important markets in the air cargo sector. From a strategic point of view, the timing of air cargo Southeast Asia is therefore perfect for initiating important business deals and establishing contacts in this growth market. Numerous global and regional players in the industry such as Boeing, Emirates SkyCargo, Singapore Airlines, United Cargo, Jettainer, Garuda Indonesia, MAS Kargo, Vietjet Cargo and ACL Airshop have signed up.

"Southeast Asia is a dynamic hub for trade and commerce. The transport logistic Southeast Asia gives visitors access to a wide range of market opportunities. The show provides the platform to connect with the right people from the region and unlock growth potential. We look forward to a wide-ranging conference program focusing on digitalisation, resilience, and sustainability that will discuss the current and upcoming issues in the logistics industry with a broad audience," said Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia.

About MMI Asia Pte. Ltd

A full subsidiary of Messe München GmbH, MMI Asia established in Singapore in 1992, is now embarking on a significant growth and expansion program, bringing some of Messe München's world leading brands to the Southeast Asia market. transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asian editions are organized by MMI Asia Pte Ltd.

transport logistic exhibitions

The international industry network of transport logistic exhibitions consists of twelve events. In addition to the leading international trade fair transport logistic in Munich, transport logistic China is held every two years, alternating with it in Shanghai, China. In Turkey, Messe München and EKO Fair Limited organize the logitrans International Transport Logistics Exhibition in Istanbul every year. Messe München is organizing transport logistic Americas, which will be held every two years in Americas started in 2022. From November 2023, transport logistic Southeast Asia will also be held in Singapore for the first time. At all trade fairs, the air cargo sector plays an essential role. As part of transport logistic in Munich, air cargo Europe is the world's largest air cargo trade fair, while air cargo China is the leading event in Asia, in addition, air cargo Southeast Asia is focusing on this segment in Singapore. air cargo India and air cargo Africa are independent trade fairs for the industry.

Messe München

Messe München is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM – Internationales Congress Center München, the Conference Center Nord and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter München as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe München organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Singapore, South Africa and Turkey. With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, and with around 70 representatives abroad for more than 100 countries, Messe München has a truly global presence.

