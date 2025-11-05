Tranter selected as supplier for UK flagship CCS project

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tranter has been awarded a contract to supply gasketed plate & frame heat exchangers for the Net Zero Teesside Power project (NZT Power). NZT Power is poised to be the world's first gas-fired power plant with carbon capture technology.

The plant will be capable of generating over 740 megawatts of flexible, dispatchable low-carbon power, equivalent to the annual electricity requirements of more than one million UK homes. Up to two million tonnes of CO 2 a year will be captured from NZT Power and then transported and stored by the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) infrastructure, which will serve carbon capture projects across Teesside and the Humber, collectively known as the East Coast Cluster.

The order is for 40 large plate & frame heat exchangers in stainless steel and Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) or Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) gaskets. The contract has been awarded by Technip Energies, who lead a consortium with GE Vernova and construction partner Balfour Beatty to deliver the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the NZT Power and NEP onshore Power, Capture and Compression project.

The installation site is just one hour from Tranter's Operations & Service centre in Wakefield, ensuring the highest level of support to the end-users throughout the plant's lifetime, while also bringing long-term economic benefits to the region for decades to come.

"Tranter was an early runner with plate & frame heat exchangers in post combustion carbon capture pilot plants back in 2010-2011, where we gained in-depth knowledge of the application, process, design and operation of carbon capture plants. As carbon capture plants now are commercializing to meet the global Net Zero goals, Tranter has become a trusted advisor for EPC companies during their engineering and design phase, as well as to the end-user during operation with our global service capability. This project is one of the biggest decarbonization projects to be commercialized so far, and it's encouraging for Tranter to have our products in the heart of the process to reach Net Zero," said Thomas Cassirer, Vice president Segments & Marketing.

Tranter's heat exchangers will be used throughout the project's carbon capture process. Utilizing Tranter's ThermoFit® plates (GT-series) with the Omniflex plate pattern to ensure optimal performance when operating at high NTUs without sacrificing too much pressure drop - perfect for post-combustion carbon capture applications using regenerable solvent.

"The demand for low-carbon solutions is continuously increasing, and it is important that technology providers keep up with this evolution. Tranter has - for over a decade - been a trusted technology provider for carbon capture applications and now that we see similar projects reach the megawatt scale, Tranter remains the go-to supplier as a solution provider offering a global network of resources," said Filip Berggren, Area Sales Manager EPC.

To read more about Tranter's products in carbon capture applications, please visit: Heat exchangers for post combustion carbon capture applications

