Travelers from Singapore Can Now Access 24/7 Multilingual Online Doctor Consultations in Japan -- M3 Career's HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 Provides Peace of Mind During Unexpected Illness

TOKYO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTEL de DOCTOR 24, a specialized online medical consultation service provided by M3 Career, Inc., offers seamless 24-hour access to healthcare for international travelers facing difficulties obtaining medical care in Japan. While HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 has been available in Japan since April 2025 -- and already used by travelers from Singapore -- this marks the first official introduction of the service to the Singapore market, ensuring that future visitors can access trusted medical support during their stay in Japan.

Falling ill abroad can be stressful -- especially in Japan, where language barriers and long clinic wait times often disrupt travel plans. These challenges can be even greater during family trips or when traveling with elderly companions.

HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 solves these issues by providing fast, multilingual medical access directly from hotel rooms. Consultations start in as little as 30 minutes after booking. The platform supports 22 languages, with professional interpreters connecting patients and licensed doctors via secure video call to ensure clear and accurate communication.

The service partners with over 170 accommodations across Japan, including major international hotel brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and LXR Hotels & Resorts. Guests receive professional medical support from the comfort and safety of their room -- without traveling or waiting in crowded clinics.

Key Benefits for Travelers

- Rapid Access: Consultations begin within 30 minutes -- no travel or long queues required

- Multilingual Expertise: Supported in 22 languages for stress-free, accurate communication

- Nationwide Coverage: Available across Japan, with quick issuance of medical certificates for urgent needs such as flight rescheduling due to illness, including cases involving children or elderly travelers

Real-world Cases

The service recently supported a teenager with acute abdominal pain, issuing a same-day certificate to reschedule a flight. It also assisted an elderly cruise passenger in Aomori by arranging a prompt medication refill while the ship remained docked.

Bookmark for Peace of Mind

HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 encourages inbound travelers to bookmark its official website ( https://www.hoteldedoctor24.com/ ) before visiting Japan. Quick access to trusted care can make a vital difference in an emergency.

Service Overview (Summary)

- Fee per Consultation: JPY 55,000 (includes consultation, interpretation, and certificate/prescription issuance; medication not included)

- Required Items: Passport, credit card or mobile wallet, and smartphone/tablet/PC

- Available for users aged 6 and above

About M3 Career, Inc.

M3 Career, Inc., a group company of M3, Inc. (TSE: 2413), develops innovative solutions that enhance healthcare access in Japan.

