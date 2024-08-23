Travelers, Gamers On-The-Go, and Remote Workers Power Up: UGREEN's New Fast Charging, High Capacity Power Banks are Here

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics and charging technology, has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank Series, in Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam on August 23. This new series sets a new standard in high-capacity, fast-charging power banks, designed to meet the growing demands of modern digital lifestyles.

The UGREEN Nexode Power Bank series includes two models, both of which feature automotive-grade lithium-ion power cells for higher energy density, resulting in more capacity within a compact size. Featuring 13-layer Safety Protection and the proprietary Thermal Guard™ System, these power banks boast a longer charging lifespan and increased durability. Capable of delivering over 100W of power, they support multiple fast charging protocols and are compatible with thousands of devices, making them ideal for quick charging and providing emergency power for laptops on the go. The innovative column design ensures a comfortable grip and easy portability, fitting effortlessly into carry-on luggage.

Measuring L54×W51×H131mm and weighing 480g, the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W is ideal for long-distance travel. With its 20000mAh capacity, the device can fully charge an iPhone 15 up to four times. It is also an excellent companion for gaming, capable of charging three devices simultaneously through its 2C1A interface, including handheld gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. The power bank is essential for outdoor activities such as camping and hiking, providing long-lasting power for smartphones, cameras, drones, and more, allowing users to stay outdoors without needing an outlet.

The UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W is perfect for daily commutes and short trips. Measuring L45.5×W46×H115mm and weighing 309g, it provides quick charging for phones and other devices while on public transport. Equipped with PD fast charging and high-watt outputs, it swiftly powers devices, making it ideal for outdoor emergencies. As an entry-level fast charging option, it is great for those transitioning from standard power banks. With a 12000mAh capacity, it can charge an iPhone 15 up to 1.28 times. It supports 65W fast recharging, fully recharging in 1.5 hours, making sure users are ready for the day.

For additional details, please visit https://www.ugreen.com/.

Malaysia: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

Singapore: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

Philippines: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

Vietnam: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

Indonesia: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

