Treat Yourself to a New Christmas Experience by Self-Gifting viaim's AI Recording Earbuds, Perfect for a More Pleasant and Efficient Workplace

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Christmas approaches, the concept of self-gifting has become more popular with top business executives to help them get into the holiday mood. Especially designed for the office, a gift of AI recording true wireless earbuds launched by viaim, an AI technology hardware company deeply rooted in the smart office sector, can improve work efficiency, thereby lifting the spirits and improving quality of life for busy workplace elites ahead of the busy and stressful holiday period.





MerrAI Christmas from viaim

The person who understands themselves best is themselves. And it is in this spirit that viaim is encouraging people to give themselves some extra love and care during this holiday season because they deserve it. The Christmas self-gifting trend that has been gaining popularity in recent years sees people pay more and more attention to creating a higher quality life for themselves in their busy work lives. Especially towards the end of the year, consumers are choosing to treat themselves with practical and pleasant gifts for Christmas. Earbuds have become a solid choice for self-gifting because of their usefulness in multiple scenarios, allowing users to enjoy a quality listening experience during work meetings and holiday relaxation time.

The amazing features of the Viaim Nano+ and Viaim Air open-ear AI recording true wireless earbuds make them the perfect choice for self-gifting this Christmas

13 language transcription and real-time translation: During the Christmas holidays, many business professionals travel internationally with friends or spend the holidays with family in countries that don't speak their native language. viaim headphones allow users to communicate with local people around the world, jumping the language barrier and making cross-border communication smoother and the journey more interactive, fun, and memorable.

VIAIM AI Smart Assistant: Generate "Summaries" and "To-Do Lists" with one click to help quickly complete an annual report or New Year's business plan, allowing the festive atmosphere to be enjoyed without missing any key points.

Flash Record function: Whether it is to conceive new ideas for next year's project or suddenly think of a perfect Christmas gift list, inspiration during the holidays is often fleeting. Long press the viaim earbuds for one-click flash recording to capture ideas as soon as the spark of inspiration comes to mind.

Noise reduction and a comfortable wearing experience: High-quality 45db noise reduction can provide users with a moment of quietness at Christmas parties, and the comfortable and lightweight design is suitable for long-term wear, meaning a quiet and enjoyable listening atmosphere can be enjoyed during the holidays.

Cecile from VIAIM shared: "Christmas is the time of year to relax and be grateful. It is of course a time to give gifts and be generous to others, but we also must remember to be kind to the person that knows us best – ourselves. Through our brand vision of "work smarter, not harder," we hope to help people find their own special holiday moments in their busy work life by using our super-efficient office earbuds, so that everyone can enjoy a more productive and enjoyable life experience. I would like to personally wish all our customers, both new and old, a peaceful, relaxing, and happy Christmas."

About VIAIM

VIAIM is an innovative technology company in the consumer-goods sector. With a focus on versatile, multimodal interactions, we strive to provide effective solutions that meet users' specific needs. By harnessing state-of-the-art technology, we bring our visionary ideals to life, helping people embrace the incredible possibilities the Company offers.

