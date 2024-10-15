Trend Micro CEO Eva Chen Calls for Balancing Risk and Resilience in GovWare 2024 Keynote in Singapore

Chen calls for new way of thinking in light of AI revolution and the critical need for greater visibility into risk across growing attack surfaces

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) announced that its CEO and Co-Founder, Eva Chen, will call for a much-needed rebalance in the cybersecurity industry at the GovWare Conference and Exhibition 2024 in Singapore. This comes as a new study by the company reveals how devices, accounts, and cloud assets are most at risk in Southeast Asia and globally, underscoring the critical need for network defenders to gain greater visibility into risk across their attack surface.

Trend Micro's latest Cyber Risk Report found that unauthorised access to high-risk cloud applications emerged as the top risky event in Southeast Asia in the first half of 2024, as organisations across the region increase their reliance on cloud services and look to seize opportunities in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). The study examined risk across various assets with telemetry data from the Trend Vision One™ platform to determine where risks are greatest within organisations.

Old and inactive accounts, as well as sensitive data being sent outside the network, were identified as other frequently occurring risk events across the region. As such, the report found that Southeast Asia had the second-highest average risk among regions after the Americas, with an average risk rating of 43.2. Telecommunications, agriculture, and education were the top three industries in the region with the highest average risk score.

As the longest-serving cybersecurity executive in the industry, Eva will take the stage at the GovWare Conference and Exhibition 2024—Asia's premier cybersecurity platform—to unpack how the industry needs to change to balance technology risk and resilience in the AI era. Leveraging insights gleaned from thousands of enterprise customers, she will also share how shifting towards a more risk-based approach to cybersecurity is a critical step in realigning security goals with business goals, improving organisations' cybersecurity posture while supporting innovation and business continuity.

Eva Chen, CEO at Trend Micro: "We're at a pivotal moment where cybersecurity must evolve beyond just defending against threats. As organisations race to embrace AI and other transformative technologies, they face a dual challenge—protecting against increasingly sophisticated attacks while enabling innovation and growth. The future of our industry hinges on our ability to balance these priorities. Organisations must proactively manage their cyber risks, starting with building comprehensive visibility and understanding of their attack surfaces. This will ensure organisations can innovate confidently while maintaining their resilience in this rapidly evolving digital landscape."

During her keynote at the GovWare Conference and Exhibition 2024, Eva will delve into:

The importance of developing a blend of proactive and reactive strategies to help security teams anticipate and predict risk and threat activity with accuracy across the attack surface

How integrating security operations and detection excellence with business continuity planning will be table stakes moving forward.

Why breaking down data siloes, enhancing business intelligence, and accelerating individuals within the enterprise requires a new layer of sophisticated security strategies to protect this era of AI-driven operations.

Join Eva at the GovWare Conference and Exhibition 2024 on Wednesday, October 16 at 12:30pm for her keynote. Location: Level 4, Room GW1, Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

To read a full copy of the report, Intercepting Impact: 2024 Trend Micro Cyber Risk Report, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/sg/security/news/cybercrime-and-digital-threats/intercepting-impact-2024-trend-micro-cyber-risk-report

About Trend Micro's 2024 Cyber Risk Report

Trend Micro's 2024 Cyber Risk Report is based on telemetry data from Trend Micro's Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM) solution in its flagship cybersecurity platform, Trend Vision One, plus the native eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) tools. It's divided into two sections: the user side covers risk in assets, processes, and vulnerabilities, while the adversary side maps adversary behaviours, MITRE, and TTPs. Global data points are based on telemetry from December 25, 2023, to June 30, 2024, while Southeast Asia data points are based on telemetry from January 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

Using a risk event catalogue, the Trend Vision One™ platform calculates a risk score for each asset type and an index for organizations by multiplying an asset's attack, exposure, and security configuration by impact. An asset with low business impact and few privileges has a smaller attack surface, while higher-value assets with more privileges have a larger attack surface.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader , helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fuelled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defence techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

SOURCE Trend Micro