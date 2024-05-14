Trend Micro Kicks Off Risk to Resilience World Tour 2024 in Southeast Asia

Cybersecurity leader reaches out to most geographically diverse customer base in the industry to build resilience against cyber threats

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, brings its Risk to Resilience World Tour 2024 to cities across Southeast Asia. This year's theme 'Innovation meets Adrenaline' aims to illuminate a path to a modernised cybersecurity posture, empowering organisations to stop adversaries with speed through a unified cybersecurity strategy across complex hybrid environments. The tour kicks off today in Singapore, and will continue on to other countries in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines on May 16, 2024 and Indonesia on May 21, 2024.

Emboldened threat actors continue to ramp up attacks on distributed and dynamic cloud environments, taking advantage of enterprise cybersecurity skills shortages and surging IT complexity. A resilient security posture calls for an understanding of risk across the system and applications that comprise their entire attack surface—yet only 9% of businesses actively monitor for this.

The Risk to Resilience World Tour brings experts together in major cities to discuss the future of digital defence, focusing on strategies for AI-driven security across all environments. Attendees will uncover new and emerging technologies and innovations that help accelerate cyber risk management efforts, enabling organisations to make informed decisions, speed up security operations, and experience a more resilient future.

Attendees will also hear more about the latest additional AI-powered capabilities introduced within Trend Vision One™ that will help secure the organisational use of public and private generative AI services and better manage the risks associated with mass adoption of new AI tools.

These new elements – including the Zero Trust Secure Access (ZTSA) component – continue Trend's leadership as the first vendor to focus on securing AI services as well as the people using them across the enterprise through:

Centralised management of employee access and usage of AI applications

Prompt inspection to prevent data leaks and malicious injections

Content filtering to meet compliance requirements

Defence against large language model (LLM) attacks

David Ng, Managing Director, Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia, said, "As global organisations deploy generative AI and other digital tools to gain competitive advantages, the importance of a unified cybersecurity strategy has never been greater. Enhancing visibility, managing attack surface risk, and securing AI usage are key pillars of this strategy. At the Risk to Resilience World Tour, alongside other cybersecurity innovations, we will be showcasing our newly launched AI-powered capabilities that will help companies address the inherent human risks associated with AI deployment. Built on years of using AI to better protect our customers, these additional mechanisms will help identify, monitor, and implement controls for AI usage at both the individual and enterprise level."

The Risk to Resilience World Tour 2024 will reach over 100 cities around the world. Upcoming stops of the tour in Southeast Asia include:

Manila, Philippines on May 16, 2024

on Jakarta, Indonesia on May 21, 2024

To find out more about the Risk to Resilience 2024 World Tour, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_sg/business/campaigns/world-tour.html

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organisations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defence techniques optimised for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organisations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

