TREOO Puts Listening First with Try-Before-You-Buy Vinyl Station as Turntables Resurge in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As analogue audio experiences a renewed surge in popularity, Singapore-based audio retailer TREOO is stepping firmly into the spotlight through a series of brand-led initiatives centred on turntables and vinyl listening. Alongside expanding its curated turntable range and engaging design-conscious homeowners and first-time vinyl listeners, TREOO has also placed fresh emphasis on hands-on listening through its Try-Before-You-Buy vinyl station, where customers are invited to bring their own records into the showroom to experience how different turntables perform before making a purchase. This renewed focus on listening-led retail has contributed to growing momentum around record players as both lifestyle statements and serious listening tools.

Turntables Lead the Analogue Revival

Once regarded as niche or nostalgic, turntables are increasingly being rediscovered by modern listeners seeking more intentional, tactile ways to experience music. TREOO's recent focus on analogue playback reflects a broader shift in consumer behaviour, where sound quality, visual design, and the ritual of listening matter as much as convenience.

As more Singaporeans revisit vinyl collections or explore records for the first time, turntables are emerging as the centrepiece of the analogue revival. This momentum is echoed by the rise of independent record stores, vinyl-focused cafés, and dedicated listening spaces that serve as social hubs for enthusiasts. Lifestyle and culture publications highlight a thriving local vinyl ecosystem where collectors, audiophiles, and casual listeners gather to experience analogue sound through curated music selections. [1]

"For a long time, sales inquiries for turntables and, more recently, CD players have jumped, with many customers trying to learn what vinyl record players are all about and understand the principles of analogue playback," said Cassandra, CEO of Treoo Group Pte. Ltd. "Many customers we interact with explain that they've just gotten keys to their new BTO homes, and a turntable is something they want to display as a showcase for friends and family, as well as for personal enjoyment."

Market research firms project this demand to continue over the next decade. According to global forecasts, the turntables market is expected to grow from USD46.42 million in 2025 to over USD60.61 million by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 3.01%.[2] This projected growth reinforces the shift to long-term adoption, as vinyl culture expands worldwide and across the world.

Together, these developments align with the broader vinyl revival. This cultural movement has seen vinyl record sales consistently outperform other physical music formats over the past decade, signaling enduring consumer commitment rather than a passing trend.

A Cultural Shift Beyond Nostalgia

Industry analysts note that while nostalgia contributes to renewed interest in analogue audio, the revival is largely sustained by broader cultural and lifestyle shifts. Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards slower, more intentional listening experiences as an alternative to algorithm-driven digital consumption, valuing the sense of engagement, ownership, and collectibility that physical music formats provide in an age of digital overload.

Looking ahead, market outlooks for both the global and Singapore turntable sectors point to continued growth[3], supported by rising consumer education, improved access to analogue audio products, and a growing appreciation for high-quality home listening experiences.

TREOO is a Singapore-based destination for both modern and retro audio gear. The company curates a wide range of audio equipment, from contemporary wireless solutions to classic analogue systems, serving casual listeners, design-led homeowners, and dedicated audiophiles alike.

