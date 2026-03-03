TricorBraun ANZ Appoints Louise Baker as Managing Director

ST. LOUIS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun appoints Louise Baker as Managing Director of TricorBraun Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), effective 9 March 2026.

In this role, Baker will lead regional operations and set the strategic direction for TricorBraun ANZ, driving growth, operational excellence, and strong partnerships across the supply chain. She will oversee the full ANZ footprint of Commercial Sales, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Finance.

Louise Baker, Managing Director of TricorBraun Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

"We are pleased to welcome Louise Baker as Managing Director. This appointment reflects TricorBraun's commitment to strong, experienced leadership as we continue to expand our presence across the Australian and New Zealand regions," said Scott Jamroz, Chief Financial Officer, TricorBraun. "Louise is a seasoned executive in the consumer goods and packaging industries, with a proven track record of leading complex transformations, driving commercial growth, and building high-performing teams. She will be pivotal in guiding the company's next phase of growth."

Baker brings more than 25 years of commercial and strategic experience in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and packaging sectors. She joins TricorBraun from Huhtamaki, where she served as General Manager, Foodservice Packaging Oceania, spearheading strategy and performance across traded and manufactured packaging operations. Previous roles include Senior Sales Director at PepsiCo ANZ, Sales Director at Frucor Suntory Australia, and leadership positions with Procter & Gamble UK and Goodman Fielder Australia. Baker also founded and led Capability Centre Pty Ltd., a consultancy specialising in leadership and sales capability development.

"It is an honour to lead TricorBraun ANZ into its next chapter," said Baker. "I have long admired the company's reputation as a trusted partner to customers in delivering innovative, fit-for-purpose packaging solutions, and as a valued partner to suppliers, supported by an outstanding team of packaging professionals. I look forward to building on the company's strong operational performance to continue delivering exceptional service to customers across the region, while driving sustainable growth and long-term impact."

Baker holds an MA from Oxford University and is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We leverage our global scale, comprehensive scope, and unparalleled expertise to solve customers' complex packaging problems and help them win in the marketplace. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,300 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia. TricorBraun is a portfolio company of Ares, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and AEA Investors.

