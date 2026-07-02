Trinasolar achieves 907W power output for perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem module, setting new world record

SEOUL, South Korea, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy solutions, has announced that its independently developed perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem module has reached a peak power output of 907W and a full-area module efficiency of 29.2%, as verified by TÜV SÜD, a leading global testing and certification institute.

This achievement sets a new world record for tandem module power output. To date, Trinasolar has set or broken 41 world records in PV technology, underscoring the company's sustained investment in solar innovation and R&D.

Trinasolar's Perovskite-Tandem module displayed at SNEC in Shanghai

The achievement is also relevant to Korea's next-generation solar agenda, where perovskite and tandem technologies are increasingly discussed as pathways for improving PV performance and expanding the future potential of solar energy. Trinasolar's latest record adds to global progress in tandem technology development, particularly in the transition from cell-level research toward large-area module performance.

Perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem technology represents one of the most promising routes for next-generation PV advancement. Built on Trinasolar's 210mm large-area tandem cell technology system, the 907W module was achieved through improvements in perovskite thin-film uniformity, interfacial passivation, and spectral absorption matching for tandem structures.

Notably, Trinasolar has increased its tandem module power from 808W to 907W in just over one year. The module is based on a standard industrial area and fully complies with mainstream industry specifications, demonstrating strong commercial potential beyond laboratory-scale demonstrations.

Gao Jifan, Chairman of Trinasolar, commented: "Trinasolar has claimed 41 world records in the PV field so far. Our continuous breakthroughs in cutting-edge core technologies such as perovskite tandem cells have kept us firmly at the forefront of the industry and allowed us to build an efficient and complete technology R&D and iteration system."

Looking ahead, Trinasolar will continue to increase investment in perovskite tandem core technology and tackle technical barriers to higher solar performance. For Korea, where next-generation PV innovation is an important part of the renewable energy discussion, the company's long-term technology roadmap is aligned with the industry's shift toward higher-efficiency solar technologies. Through sustained R&D and module-level innovation, Trinasolar will support the continued upgrading of the PV industry and help power the low-carbon energy transition.

SOURCE Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.