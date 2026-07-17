Trinasolar Introduces Vertex N G3 to Singapore with Power Output of Up to 760 W

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has made its latest high-power module, the Vertex N G3, available for order in Singapore. Powered by advanced n-type i-TOPCon Ultra technology (TOPCon 3.0), the module delivers an industry-leading power output of up to 760W and efficiency of up to 24.5%.

Trina Solar showcases its Vertex N G3 solar modules for utility, commercial and industrial applications.

Singapore exceeded 2GWp of installed solar capacity in 2025 and has raised its 2030 target to 3GWp. With rooftops accounting for more than 80% of installed capacity, commercial and industrial (C&I) sites will remain important to the country's next phase of solar deployment.

The Vertex N G3 is designed to improve system-level performance across C&I and utility-scale projects. Its optimised voltage-to-current ratio enables lower operating voltage and higher string power with fewer modules. Combined with power output of up to 760 W and efficiency of up to 24.5%, this reduces the number of modules required per installation and can lower balance-of-system (BOS) costs and levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) by 2–3% compared with standard module configurations.

The module also features bifaciality of up to 85±5%, enabling an additional 10–20% in rear-side energy generation, depending on site conditions and system design. This further improves overall system yield in utility-scale projects and elevated C&I installations with sufficient rear-side exposure.

Designed for hot and humid operating environments, the Vertex N G3 maintains stable performance at high temperatures with a temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C. Its enhanced resistance to humidity and salinity supports long-term durability in Singapore's tropical and coastal conditions, while a low annual linear degradation of 0.35% supports consistent output over the project lifetime. The module is expected to receive the Certificate of Conformity required by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in October.

Trinasolar also offers a lighter and narrower Vertex N G3 variant with power output of up to 670W for rooftop applications where module dimensions and structural loading are important considerations.

The Vertex G3 portfolio is gaining commercial traction across Southeast Asia. Last month, a 600MW memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Ecohope Solar, covering Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. A 200MW MoU with Shwe Wah Yaung Agriculture Production Company Limited (SWY) was also signed for distribution in Myanmar.

The Vertex N G3 series is available for order in Singapore through Trinasolar's local sales channels.

SOURCE Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.