Trinasolar Expands PV and Battery Storage Offering for Utility-Scale Projects in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar is expanding its Philippine offering to include both PV modules and utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) for solar-plus-storage projects. The announcement was made by Trina Storage, Trinasolar's energy storage division, at a Manila seminar featuring speakers from the Department of Energy (DOE), DNV, S&P Global Energy, and other industry experts.

Dr. Leo Zhao, Head of Storage, Trinasolar Asia Pacific, delivers his welcome remarks at Trina Storage's Industry Seminar in Manila, outlining the role of battery energy storage in supporting renewable energy integration and grid stability in the Philippines.

As solar and wind capacity in the Philippines increases, grid operators and developers are placing greater focus on BESS that can support renewable integration, grid stability, and utility-scale project delivery. In particular, grid-forming BESS is gaining attention for its ability to regulate voltage and frequency without relying on grid signals.

In response to this demand, Trinasolar is building on its established solar module presence in the Philippines to support utility-scale solar-plus-storage projects. The company has been active in the Philippines since 2013 and has supplied solar modules for utility-scale projects, including the recently commissioned 40MW Limbauan Solar Power Project (LSPP) solar farm in Isabela. Developers and project owners can now source Trinasolar modules and Trina Storage BESS hardware from a single provider for solar-plus-storage projects. This single-source hardware procurement approach can simplify project delivery by reducing vendor complexity and supports more coordinated execution and after-sales support.

Trina Storage's Elementa 3 delivers 6.25 MWh per container using Trina's proprietary 587Ah cells, increasing site-level energy density by 24.7% over the previous generation. The system is designed to reduce the levelised cost of storage (LCOS) in large-scale deployments. Vertex N G3 modules deliver up to 760W using n-type i-TOPCon Ultra cell technology, supporting high-efficiency solar generation in utility-scale projects. Together, Elementa 3 and Vertex N G3 support Trinasolar's PV and BESS offering for utility-scale projects in the Philippines.

"As storage becomes an increasingly important part of project design, developers are looking for solutions that can integrate solar and storage effectively. With Elementa 3 available alongside our Vertex N modules, developers in the Philippines can access integrated BESS and PV hardware from a single source," said Dr. Leo Zhao, Head of Storage, Asia Pacific, Trina Storage.

Trina Storage has more than 3.1 GWh of utility-scale storage under execution across Asia Pacific and has been recognised as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 BESS manufacturer for nine consecutive quarters.

SOURCE Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.