Trip.Biz Unveils New Product Matrix to Digitalise Business Travel for the Japanese Market

TOKYO , Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group's corporate travel management brand, Trip.Biz, recently hosted its annual conference, 'Trip.Biz Transform 2024,' in Singapore. The event convened approximately 200 corporate clients, partners, and industry leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region. A highlight of the conference was the unveiling of the 'Trip.Biz Product Matrix', a suite of innovative solutions designed to optimise every aspect of corporate travel management. Representatives from Tokyo Masters, Trip.Biz's local partner in Japan, also attended this event.

Japan's Travel Management Company (TMC) market is highly fragmented and lacks digital maturity, presenting significant challenges for companies. Travel managers often navigate multiple sites to find suitable options, leading to inefficiencies. Additionally, the traditional reliance on offline services and bookings is increasingly incompatible with the needs of businesses that require digital transformation.

Trip.Biz maximises convenience through a customised online business travel booking platform for managers, travel bookers, and travellers. By offering the All-in-One Digital booking tools, Trip.Biz has streamlined the business travel management and sourced the best price for travel managers. Travellers can now book their flights, cars, trains, and hotels in a single platform, with instant online confirmation, no matter where their business takes them.

The 'Trip.Biz Product Matrix' is a comprehensive suite designed to optimize corporate travel management. For business travel management, Trip.Biz Online Booking Tool (OBT) and Trip.Biz App are designed to provide consistent global experience, offering features tailored to the needs of various markets. Covering over 10,000 cities worldwide, the platform consolidates content from multiple suppliers, reducing the need to switch between different service providers.

During the panel session themed "Driving Change: Global Reach, Local Focus," representative from Tokyo Masters remarked, "For companies with primarily local travel, a local travel management company (TMC) offers personalized service and local expertise. For extensive international travel, a global TMC provides a wide network and advanced technology. The best choice depends on the company's travel needs, budget, and resources, with some opting for a hybrid approach."

Trip.Biz has established a mature partnership with its local partner, Tokyo Masters. By combining cutting-edge Online Booking Tool (OBT) technology with Tokyo Masters' nearly 50 years of experience in the Japanese market, Trip.Biz offers a comprehensive range of global and localised content. Through this tech-empowered human service solution, Trip.Biz has been providing meticulous Japanese-style service to over 150 corporate clients in Japan.

With its all-in-one digital solution, Trip.Biz is committed to delivering top-tier services to both local and global clients, driving the digital transformation of business travel.

