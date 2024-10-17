Trip.com Obtains IATA GoGlobal Accreditation

Trip.com's IATA GoGlobal accreditation strengthens its recognition across the airline industry.

Helps Trip.com access support services provided by IATA.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com has received the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) GoGlobal accreditation, the gold standard for travel agency validation and a milestone that recognises Trip.com's ability to operate and work with global airlines across multiple markets.

IATA GoGlobal Certification

IATA's multi-country accreditation (also known as GoGlobal) is highly regarded and well-recognised as an accreditation model within the Passenger Sales Agency Rules. It recognises that the company has met rigorous global standards for handling international travel services within aviation, including ticketing and sales. Achieving IATA GoGlobal accreditation brings greater credibility and recognition to Trip.com, and helps simplify interaction with global airlines.

Building on a Strategic Partnership

This achievement follows Trip.com's recent entry into IATA's Strategic Partnership Program, strengthening relationships with key industry stakeholders. The decision to join was driven by Trip.com's commitment to enhancing customer experience and staying at the forefront of product development and new technologies in the travel industry.

Looking ahead, Trip.com is excited to deepen cooperation with IATA to support industry innovation and shape the future of travel, creating a more connected and convenient journey for all.

"We welcome Trip.com on converting to the GoGlobal accreditation level. IATA accreditation allows travel agents to connect more conveniently with a wide range of travel industry partners, simplify their business relationship with airlines, and enhances their credibility with airlines and their customers. Given the scale of their operations around the world, we are delighted that Trip.com recognised the value in converting from multiple GoStandard accreditations to one at the GoGlobal level. We look forward to working with Trip.com and supporting them as they grow their business," said Juan Antonio Rodriguez, IATA's Director for Financial Settlement Operations.

Chee Teong Ooi, Trip.com Group's VP of Global Flights Business and CEO of Travix said, "We are thrilled to have obtained IATA's GoGlobal Accreditation as it affirms our capability to comply with multi-country financial criteria. As we continue to innovate and collaborate with IATA, we aim to enhance connectivity and convenience, providing an exceptional travel experience for everyone."

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.7 million hotels and flights from over 600 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.

