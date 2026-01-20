Trip.com Teams Up with Singapore Airlines and Mastercard to Offer Travel Savings for Australians

SYDNEY, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com has launched a limited-time Singapore Airlines x Mastercard campaign in Australia, offering travellers a range of flight, hotel and travel service deals from 12 January to 15 February 2026.

Flight Savings with Singapore Airlines and Mastercard

Eligible customers can apply a $100 off flight promo code at checkout when booking Singapore Airlines flights on Trip.com using a Mastercard credit card, with a minimum spend of $300. The promo code will be limited in quantity and only available on a first-booked, first-served basis. The campaign also features a selection of Singapore Airlines special fares across a range of international routes.

Travellers can save on flights departing from major Australian capital cities to Singapore and other popular destinations across Southeast Asia, North Asia and Europe; making it easier to plan both short breaks and long-haul journeys.

The $100 off Singapore Airlines flight promo code remains available throughout the campaign period, subject to availability. Meanwhile, Trip.com is running a social media giveaway, offering selected participants the chance to receive a $500 off Singapore Airlines flight promo code.

Hotel Deals Across Global Destinations

In addition to flight savings, travellers can enjoy global hotel deals of up to 74% off throughout the campaign period.

Trip.com is also running a free hotel stay giveaway at Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong by IHG. Travellers who book Singapore Airlines flights from Australia to Singapore on Trip.com from now until 28 February have the chance to win the giveaway.

Savings on Airport Transfers, Car Hire and Attractions

To support end-to-end travel planning, the campaign extends to deals on other travel products, including up to 30% off car hire, 10% off airport transfers, and up to 7% off attractions and tours, excluding select products.

All offers are available exclusively via Trip.com during the promotional period and are subject to availability and terms and conditions.

