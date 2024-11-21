Trip.com Wins Double Recognition for Exceptional Customer Service at the International CRE Awards

Trip.com awarded Contact Centre of the Year and Global Support Services of the Year at the International Customer Relations Excellence Awards

Trip.com has a Global Customer Satisfaction rate of nearly 90%

Customer Service covers 15 international locations, with 24/7 customer support

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com has been recognised for outstanding customer service in two categories at the International Customer Relations Excellence Awards (CRE Awards): Contact Centre of the Year and Global Support Services of the Year.

The prestigious awards, presented by The Asia Pacific Customer Service Consortium, recognise the brand's ongoing commitment to offering travellers the best customer service experience.

Trip.com wins Contact Centre of the Year and Global Support Services of the Year award Travel worry-free with reliable 24/7 customer support

The International CRE Awards acknowledges companies that display and excel in world-class standards, best practices, and customer service quality standards. This global recognition underscores Trip.com's ethos of putting "customers first", providing 24/7 global support and service to international travellers across every stage of their journey.

Throughout 2024, Trip.com has consistently elevated its customer service, leveraging advanced AI technology and investing in employee operations to ensure timely and helpful responses. As a result, customer satisfaction for flights, hotels, trains, car rentals, airport transfers, tours and more is close to 90%.

Grace Ding, Head of Global Customer Support Centre, Trip.com, said, "We are honoured to be awarded Contact Centre of the Year and Global Support Services of the Year awards at the CRE Awards. This win is a testament to our relentless emphasis on delivering world-class customer service and innovative solutions to travellers around the world.

"We continue to enhance our customer experience by adopting an all-in-one approach, while strengthening our technological capabilities across multiple products. This ensures every journey with Trip.com is memorable and stress-free."

Travel Worry-Free with Dependable Global Support.

Trip.com is committed to reliable global customer service via its 15 international sites in over 20 languages. Professional and passionate customer support advisors help thousands of travellers daily, prioritising hassle-free customer experiences.

Rapid Response Times: Trip.com aims to pick up calls within 30 seconds of reaching out so customers can resolve queries quickly and continue their journey stress-free.

Around-the-Clock Availability: Dedicated customer support staff are available 24/7 in English, Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Thai, ensuring customers can always find assistance needed, no matter the time.

Multiple Contact Options: Trip.com offers a variety of ways to get in touch, including chat and phone, allowing the customer to choose the best, personalised support tailored to their situation.

Complimentary In-App Calls: Global customers can make free internet calls directly through the Trip.com app, connecting customers effortlessly without incurring additional charges.

Global Travel SOS Service: Travellers can benefit from an upgraded SOS service, including medical care & transport assistance, translation help, unaccompanied minor assistance, and lost baggage assistance. Global Travel SOS service covers 324 cities in 77 countries and regions, with an average response time of 40 seconds.

It's no surprise that Trip.com's global Trustpilot rating hit an 'excellent' rating, reflected by a 4.3-star rating based on over 100,000 reviews. Trip.com's customer satisfaction rate is now close to 90%, reminding customers that they can travel worry-free, knowing dependable global support is only a button away.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.7 million hotels and flights from over 600 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.

SOURCE Trip.com